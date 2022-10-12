Roundup: Senior takes first in regional championship

Camryn Schaper, a senior at Boulder City High School, came in first place during the Southern Region 3A girls golf championships after two rounds. She shot an 82 Monday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Golf Course and a 71 Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper gets some practice swings in on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the first round of the 3A Southern Region championships.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, from left, Dylan Spencer, Brayden Cook and Matthew Richardson get ready for the play during Friday’s, Oct. 7, 34-6 loss against SLAM Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Kesler, left, kicks the ball toward his teammates in Monday’s, Oct. 10, 3-2 victory over Cheyenne.

Camryn Schaper, a senior at Boulder City High School, came in first place during the Southern Region 3A girls golf championships after two rounds. She shot an 82 Monday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Golf Course and a 71 Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Combined with the scores of her teammates, BCHS placed second overall, with a two-day score of 788. Pahrump Valley came in first with a two-day score of 730 and Virgin Valley came in third with a score of 823.

For the Lady Eagles, seniors Ellie Speaker came in seventh after shooting 94 and 98, and Rylee Landerman placed 10th after shooting 94 and 102.

The state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17 and 18, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa.

Football

Snapping a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell to SLAM Academy 34-6 on Friday, Oct. 7.

Unable to move the ball consistently against the Bulls, the Eagles managed to generate only 42 rushing yards on the night, highlighted by 29 yards from senior Hunter Moore.

To score their lone touchdown, junior quarterback Jacob Bryant found senior Bruce Woodbury for a 4-yard score.

Bryant finished 3 of 8 for 18 yards passing and two interceptions.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles, who are 5-2 on the season, will host Mater Academy on Friday, Oct. 14.

Cross-country

Hosting a weekday event on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, senior Brayden Jones finished fourth out of 49 runners for the boys Boulder City High School cross-country team.

For the boys, sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 10th, and freshman Preston VanBeveren finished 36th.

For the girls, sophomore Natalie Carranza finished 23rd out of 28 runners.

Competing for the boys at the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, Jones finished seventh out of 82 runners, while Pickett finished 24th.

Nearing the end of the season, Boulder City will travel to Canyon Springs High School on Saturday for the Coaches Association Invitational, followed by a weekday meet at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team split a pair of recent games to advance to 7-9-1 on the season.

Picking up a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne on Monday, Oct. 10, the Eagles rebounded from a previous 2-2 loss to Basic on Oct. 6.

Highlighting the Eagles’ victory against the Desert Shield, junior Roman Rose scored a pair of goals, and sophomore Sean Pendleton added a goal and an assist. Senior Gavin Kessler also dished out an assist.

Against Basic, Kessler scored the Eagles’ lone goal.

The Eagles will host Pahrump Valley today, Oct. 13, followed by a home game against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tennis

Looking dominant in the opening round of the 3A postseason, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team breezed past Pahrump Valley 18-0.

Highlighting the boys’ winning effort were the double teams of seniors Jeremy Spencer and Josh Miler, sophomore Evan Prior and freshmen Logan Borg, Bennet Forney, and Lars Litjens, who all finished 3-0.

In singles play, seniors Tyler Lemmel, Ike Pappas and freshman Shane Barrow finished 3-0.

Closing out their regular season with a 16-2 victory over Canyon Springs on Oct. 6, the doubles teams of Miller and Spencer and Borg and Prior finished 2-0.

In their season-closing 12-0 win over Canyon Springs, junior Emma Wood and sophomore Sydnee Freeman finished 2-0 in singles play for the girls team.

Results from the girls home game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, against Moapa Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

Advancing to the postseason, the boys will travel to rival Moapa Valley today, Oct. 13.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.