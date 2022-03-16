Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday , March 15 , Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder City High School’s 3-0 rout against Coral Academy on Tuesday, March 15.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver batted in four runs, including a home run, in the Lady Eagles’ 16-1 win over Clark High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

Topping the Falcons 25-10, 25-11, 25-15, junior Tyler Lemmel led the way with 10 kills and senior Kannon Rose added nine kills.

Senior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 37 assists on the night, setting up sophomore Travis Hess for seven kills.

Defensively, sophomore Roman Rose led the way with 11 digs, while sophomore Brady Sorenson generated four serving aces.

The Eagles will travel to Eldorado tonight, March 17, followed by a home game against rival Moapa Valley next Tuesday, March 22.

Softball

Starting league play with a bang, Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Clark 16-1 on Tuesday, March 15.

The Lady Eagles exploded for 10 runs in the third inning, breaking open the game, which ended in four innings.

At the plate, senior Paeton Carver batted 2 for 4 with four runs batted in and a home run. Freshman Baylee Cook batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Seniors Samantha Bahde and Lily Hood each batted 2 for 4 with an RBI, while sophomores Alexis Farrar and Jordyn Wetherbee each batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out six batters.

Hoping to string some wins together, the Lady Eagles will travel to St. George, Utah, this weekend for the March Warm Up tournament, followed by a home game against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21, and road game against rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday, March 23.

Boys golf

The boys varsity golf team from Boulder City High School played its first league match of the season March 9, coming in second place to Basic High School with a score of 405-397.

No additional information was available by deadline.

