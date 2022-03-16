55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 16, 2022 - 3:11 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder City High School’s 3-0 rout against Coral Academy on Tuesday, March 15.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver batted in four r ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Paeton Carver batted in four runs, including a home run, in the Lady Eagles’ 16-1 win over Clark High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

Topping the Falcons 25-10, 25-11, 25-15, junior Tyler Lemmel led the way with 10 kills and senior Kannon Rose added nine kills.

Senior Kenny Rose fueled the winning effort with 37 assists on the night, setting up sophomore Travis Hess for seven kills.

Defensively, sophomore Roman Rose led the way with 11 digs, while sophomore Brady Sorenson generated four serving aces.

The Eagles will travel to Eldorado tonight, March 17, followed by a home game against rival Moapa Valley next Tuesday, March 22.

Softball

Starting league play with a bang, Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Clark 16-1 on Tuesday, March 15.

The Lady Eagles exploded for 10 runs in the third inning, breaking open the game, which ended in four innings.

At the plate, senior Paeton Carver batted 2 for 4 with four runs batted in and a home run. Freshman Baylee Cook batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Seniors Samantha Bahde and Lily Hood each batted 2 for 4 with an RBI, while sophomores Alexis Farrar and Jordyn Wetherbee each batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out six batters.

Hoping to string some wins together, the Lady Eagles will travel to St. George, Utah, this weekend for the March Warm Up tournament, followed by a home game against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21, and road game against rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday, March 23.

Boys golf

The boys varsity golf team from Boulder City High School played its first league match of the season March 9, coming in second place to Basic High School with a score of 405-397.

No additional information was available by deadline.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne, seen making a catch at home plate as a sophom ...
Eagles look to young players on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A new era of Boulder City High School baseball will begin this spring following the departure of eight seniors from last season’s 12-0 team.

(Roger Hall) Coach John Balistere, bottom center, gives instructions to members of Boulder City ...
Eagles fall short of title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, losing to Northern Nevada’s Elko 59-29, but capped off one of its best seasons in recent memory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching in 2020 when she was a sophomore ...
Coach optimistic for 2022 season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team will once again look to claim its place among the top 3A programs, having last appeared in the state tournament in 2019.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kannon Rose, who was recognize ...
Boys volleyball team eyes repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a perfect 13-0 season in which they won their first state championship in school history, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team will be tasked with doing it again, under immense pressure.