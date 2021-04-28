80°F
Sports

Roundup: Season starts on high note for BCHS

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 28, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ky’relle Akalu, left, finished first in the 100-meter dash at Saturday’s, April 24 meet against Basic, Laughlin and Rancho at home.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ava Payne, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, competes in the hurdles Saturday, April 24, during a home meet against Basic, Laughlin and Rancho high schools.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Jace Waldron, a senior at Boulder City High School, rounded out the top four spots with an 82 as the Eagles shot their best team score in coach Andy Schaper’s tenure Thursday, April 22.

Hosting their first meet of the season, both Boulder City High School’s track and field programs were at the top of their games Saturday, April 24.

Competing against Basic, Laughlin and Rancho, the boys dominated the field, winning with a team score of 111 points. Basic finished second with a score of 37 points.

Featuring a stellar effort from the youngest team members, freshmen Ky’relle Akalu, Chase Jappe and Zach Stracha, led the way for the Eagles as their top points earners.

Akalu finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the long jump. Jappe finished first in the long jump and second in the 100-meter dash and pole vault competition. Stracha finished second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash and long jump events.

Also earning first-place finishes for the Eagles were seniors Jamison Kaboli (discus) and Spencer Torgesen (pole vault), and juniors Zach Martin (200-meter dash) and Keifer Reinhart (300-meter hurdles).

Leading the girls (third place with 92 points) over the field was junior Mary Henderson, who finished first in the 800-meter and 1600-meter run events.

Seniors Christina Dunagan (pole vault) and Chloe Payne (triple jump) finished first in their respective events, as did sophomore Ashley Mendez (100-meter hurdles) and Annalie Porter (300-meter dash).

Golf

Hosting its first match of the season on April 22, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity golf team performed at an all-time-high level.

Placing first with a team score of 306 points, senior Blake Schaper shot a 69 on the par 72 course to give the Eagles their best team score in head coach Andy Schaper’s coaching tenure with the program.

“Blake is working hard on his game and has become a great player,” Andy Schaper said. “He is very excited for the opportunities that are coming at the next level.”

Claiming the top four spots, seniors Kyle Carducci (76), David Heffel (79) and Jace Waldron (82) followed.

“The boys played great and had their short game under control all day,” Andy Schaper said. “It was great to see Kyle and Jace have personal lows for their high school careers.”

Competing at Highland Falls on Tuesday, April 27, Blake Schaper shot a 74 and Carducci shot an 82.

Off for a week of practice, the Eagles will resume play May 6 with a home matchup.

Swimming

Boulder City High School’s boys and girls swimming teams won 14 of 23 events, including all six relays, against Desert Oasis, Foothill and Green Valley on Saturday, April 24, swimming at Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Winning eight individual events, senior Joe Purdy placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter Individual Medley. Junior Tara Kelsey placed first in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke.

Lending a helping hand on both sides, sophomore Tara Higley placed first in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle. Freshman Troy Higley placed first in the 100-meter backstroke.

Concluding the Eagles’ individual efforts was junior Ainsley Rogers, who placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Heading back to the multigenerational center on Saturday, May 1, the Eagles take on Chaparral, Green Valley and Sierra Vista.

Baseball

Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team routed Sunrise Mountain 19-0 on April 22.

In just two innings against the Miners, senior Scott Bahde finished 3 for 3 with four runs batted in and a double, and senior Deavin Lopez finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and two doubles. Senior Matt Felsenfeld finished 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a double, and senior Troy Connell finished 2 for 2 with an RBI.

On the mound, senior Joey Giunta pitched a no hitter, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Looking to remain perfect, the Eagles resume play today, April 29, traveling to Pahrump Valley, before hosting rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday, May 5.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

