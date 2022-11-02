48°F
Sports

Roundup: Northern tennis players eclipse Eagles

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 3:01 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Brian Lemmel) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler Lemm ...
(Photo courtesy Brian Lemmel) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler Lemmel finished second at the 3A state tournament in doubles competition at the Plumas Tennis Center in Reno on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Hanging tough with Northern Nevada challenger Truckee, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team fought to the end in a 10-8 loss in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Oct. 27.

Fighting for points, seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen finished 3-0 in doubles play, while the duo of junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson finished 2-1.

In singles play, juniors Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Wood each finished 1-2.

In individual play at state, seniors Tyler Lemmel and Ike Pappas finished second in doubles play, falling to The Meadows’ duo of Phillippe Kosyagin and Alberto Pereira 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.

Lemmel and Pappas defeated South Tahoe’s Garrett Friederici and Chris Haven 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

For the girls in individual play, Carmichael and Larson placed fourth, falling to Truckee’s Naomi Park and Sophia Wasson 6-2, 6-2.

Mikkelson lost her quarterfinals matchup to Hug’s Aenessa Rylsk 6-0, 6-0.

Girls soccer

Defeating Equipo Academy 5-2 in the opening round of the postseason, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is still alive in its chase for a state title.

In the game against Equipo Academy on Monday, Oct. 31, junior Madison Hammond scored a pair of goals and added a pair of assists, while sophomore Makayla Nelson added a pair of goals of her own.

Senior Miranda Williams added a goal, and junior Natasha Oeland dished out a pair of assists.

In the net, senior Julia Tregnan made 11 saves.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ semifinals matchup with Virgin Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 2, will be in next week’s issue.

Boys soccer

Falling to Basic in the first round of the playoffs, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team ended its season with a 2-1 loss.

Senior Gavin Kessler scored the lone goal for the Eagles, which finished the season with a 10-11-1 record.

Experiencing an emotional high the week prior, the Eagles knocked off rival Moapa Valley 3-1 in their regular season finale on Oct. 27.

Kessler scored a pair of goals and dished out an assist, and sophomore Ben Porter added a goal.

Cross-country

Hosting regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Friday, Oct. 28, senior Brayden Jones finished 10th out of 59 runners for Boulder City High School’s boys cross-country team. Sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 25th for the boys.

For the girls, junior Tracy Trygstad finished 36th out of 40.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

