Sports

Roundup: Lady Eagles victorious against SLAM

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 25, 2023 - 3:35 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Salah Coplin, seen in action Jan. 17, completed 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns during the Lady Eagles’ 3220 victory over SLAM Academy on Jan. 19.

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team picked up a victory over SLAM Academy, followed by a loss to rival Virgin Valley.

Defeating SLAM Academy 32-20 on Jan. 19, senior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 34 yards on three carries.

On the receiving end of those scores were senior Ava Payne (three catches, 47 receiving yards), senior Ellie Speaker (two catches, 20 receiving yards) and sophomore Makayla Nelson (three catches, 27 receiving yards).

On the ground, Nelson rushed for 80 yards and a score on eight attempts, while senior Payne rushed for 46 yards and a score on four carries.

Defensively, senior Rylee Landerman recorded six tackles with a sack. Junior Jordyn Wetherbee recorded five tackles with a sack.

With the 27-0 loss to Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Lady Eagles’ record stands at 5-6 for the season.

Looking to get back on the winning track, the Lady Eagles will travel to Mater East Academy on Saturday, Jan. 28, followed by a road game at Mojave on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Bowling

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, both Boulder City High School bowling programs won a pair of matches during its most recent slate of games.

Defeating Valley 1,954-1,213 on Jan. 19, senior Gabriel Castellanos led the boys with a score of 513. Sophomores Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 498 and Zach Dieter bowled a 497.

Defeating Western 1,868-1,536 on Friday, Jan. 20, Zach Dieter bowled a 539, and Castellanos bowled a 499.

The girls defeated Valley 1,405-693 behind a 420-point effort from sophomore Zoey Dieter. Sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 359.

Defeating Western 1,427-1,182, junior Emma Wood bowled a 415 and Zoey Dieter bowled a 372.

Wrapping up the regular season, individual playoffs begin Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continue through Friday, Feb. 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

