Roundup: Lady Eagles take title at Lake Mead invite

Running their best on their home turf, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed first at the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Finishing with a team score of 39 points, the Lady Eagles outlasted rival Moapa Valley (47).

Placing three runners in the top 10, sophomore Mary Henderson (20:38.3) finished second, junior Sophie Dickerman (21:53.5) finished third and senior Audrey Selinger (23:07.1) finished in eighth place.

“They raced extremely well this weekend,” head coach Staci Selinger said. “The goal was to win and they each did their job to ensure a victory. They are each driven to achieve the team’s goals along with their personal goals. It was a standout performance from Mary, who has found a new gear on race day. I am extremely happy with the work they continue to put in each day and love seeing them all improve each week.”

Competing among 66 runners, junior Chloe Payne (24:20.3) finished 17th and freshman Callie Torgesen (24:45.2) finished 21st.

The boys finished fourth with a team score of 140. Junior Ethan Porter continued to shine, placing ninth with a time of 18:14.0. With the regular season coming to a close, Porter said he feels confident about his current progression.

“Finishing in the top 10 gives me a lot of confidence with regionals and hopefully state coming up,” he said. “I’ve been able to hold my own against both runners from the 3A and 4A. This race, I felt really good about. I paced myself and saw how my competition runs. I’m confident I can do even better next time if I push myself.”

Running against 117 competitors, junior Sean White (19:05.8) placed 21st and sophomore Keifer Reinhart (20:25.8) placed 42nd.

With one last race before the Southern Division Finals on Oct. 19, both programs will compete in the O’Dea Frosh-Soph Invitational today, Oct. 10, at Desert Breeze Park.

Boys soccer

Splitting a pair of games this week, Boulder City High School boys soccer team picked up a huge 8-3 victory against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 7.

Rebounding from an 8-0 loss against Chaparral on Oct. 2, the Eagles put on an offensive clinic against Sky Pointe, headlined by junior Adam Leavitt, who finished with a three goal hat trick.

Adding a pair of goals and assists each was freshman Gavin Kesler. Seniors Adam Romanov and Jacob Sanford and junior Julian Balmer generated a goal apiece. Junior John Miller added a assist for the Eagles and senior goalie Austin Morris made nine saves.

The Eagles currently sit in fourth place in the 3A Sunrise League with a 5-3 record. They travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 12, before hosting rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Girls soccer

Sitting atop the 3A Sunrise League, Boulder City High School girls soccer team remains undefeated in league play, defeating Chaparral on Oct. 2 and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 7.

The Lady Eagles continue to swarm their opponents with a diverse offensive attack, which was showcased in their 8-0 win against Chaparral behind three goals from freshman Genevieve Balmer and two goals from junior Barbara Williams.

Senior Keely Alexander, junior Sydney Kesler and freshman Bree Leavitt each added a goal against the Cowboys. Senior Trinity Oeland dished out two assists.

Defeating Sky Pointe 6-1, Kesler scored three goals, while Williams, Balmer and freshman Ashley Mendez each added a goal. Senior Makena Arboreen dished out an assist.

The Lady Eagles stand with a 10-2-1 record. They will host rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 11, before traveling to rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Tennis

Continuing their winning ways into the final stretch of the regular season, both Boulder City High School tennis programs defeated Moapa Valley on Oct. 2 and Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Oct. 7.

Defeating their rival Pirates 16-2, senior Breton Erlanger finished 3-0 in singles play and senior Connor Mikkelson finished 2-0.

In doubles play, seniors Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton finished 3-0; seniors Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen finished 2-0, and sophomores Kenny and Kanon Rose finished 2-1.

Against Sunrise Mountain, Erlanger finished 3-0 in singles, while Huxford and Jorgensen finished 1-0 in doubles.

Finnishing 2-0 on the week, the Lady Eagles defeated the Pirates 17-1, while picking up a 12-0 forfeit against Sunrise Mountain.

Against Moapa Valley, senior Olivia Mikkelson finished 3-0 in singes, along with sophomore Reggi Gibbs, who finished 3-0. Junior Stephanie Bowman finished 2-0.

In doubles play, seniors Eugenia Kryshchuk and Tegan Pappas finished 3-0, along with the tandems of seniors Olivia Leavitt and Sophia Morris and senior Katelyn Fox and sophomore Emily Strong.

Wrapping up the regular season today, Oct. 10, both tennis programs will travel to Mojave.

Volleyball

Remaining undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team picked up 3-0 victories against Chaparral on Oct. 2 and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 7.

Defeating Chaparral 25-7, 25-8, 25-20, junior Kamry Bailey led the way with 12 kills. Sophomore Kate Prior added eight kills. Junior Ava Wright dished out 28 assists against the Cowboys, while adding eight serving aces.

Defeating Sky Pointe 25-7, 25-6, 25-9, Bailey tallied nine kills, while Prior generated eight kills.

Serving well as a team, the Lady Eagles generated 33 aces, highlighted by 10 from sophomore Zoey Robinson and six from Herr. Bailey and Prior added five aces apiece.

Wright fueled the winning effort with 28 assists.

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lady Eagles will host Virgin Valley on Friday, Oct. 11, followed by a road matchup against Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

