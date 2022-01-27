Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four carries in the Lady Eagles’ 26-13 victory over SLAM Academy on Jan. 20.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Karsen Jolley gets in a practice session Jan. 20 at Boulder Bowl when Mojave High Schol was unable to field a girls team.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors on Boulder City High School’s varsity wrestling team, from left, Paolo Bonomi, Jake Bradshaw, Glen Dodd, Joshua Fotheringham, Andrew Muir, Ben Wilson and Ben Schafler were recognized Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

Defeating SLAM Academy 26-13 on Jan. 20, junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed seven of 20 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with senior Camilla Forneris and junior Rylee Landerman for scores.

On the ground, junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four carries, while Coplin rushed for 56 yards on six attempts.

On defense, Morris and junior Annalie Porter generated interceptions for the Lady Eagles.

In an unfortunate 34-0 loss to Virgin Valley, the Lady Eagles were only able to generate 84 yards of total offense against the top-ranked team in the 3A classification.

The team will travel to Sierra Vista today, Jan. 27, followed by a home game against Mojave on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Bowling

Prepping for a postseason run, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team defeated Mojave on Jan. 20.

Defeating the Rattlers 1,836-1,595, senior William Wallace bowled a 501, senior Jason Bardol bowled a 466 and senior Zach Dieter bowled a 422.

Getting a practice round in due to Mojave unable to field a girls team, senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 421. Freshmen Lyndsea Brown bowled a 287 and Madalyn Salas bowled a 275.

Ending the regular season today, the Eagles will face Canyon Springs at Boulder Bowl.

Wrestling

Boulder City High School’s senior wrestlers were recognized Tuesday, Jan. 25, during their final home match of the season.

Those honored were Paolo Bonomi, Jake Bradshaw, Glen Dodd, Joshua Fotheringham, Andrew Muir, Ben Schafler and Ben Wilson.

Results from the match were unavailable.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.