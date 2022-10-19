85°F
Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate volleyball court

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 19, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2022 - 10:24 am
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Despite valiant efforts by players suth as Indy Ruth, the Lady Eagles lost 5-0 against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Zachary Strachan works the ball down the field, helping the Eagles earn a 5-3 victory over Pahrump Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team advanced to 17-3 on the season after winning its two most recent games.

Dominating their competition, the Lady Eagles picked up 3-0 victories over Pahrump Valley on Oct. 13 and Clark on Monday, Oct. 17.

Knocking off Clark 25-8, 25-10, 25-9, sophomore Addison Doane generated seven kills and senior Julianna Luebke added six kills, 10 aces and six blocks.

Junior Jordyn Woodard added 14 digs, and sophomore Kira Delong added 20 assists.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 25-6, 25-8, 25-8, Luebke generated 16 kills and six aces, while Doane added nine kills.

Woodard added 13 digs, and Delong added 31 assists and four kills.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Cross-country

Competing in a weekday event Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Coronado High School, senior Brayden Jones finished eighth out of 60 runners for the school’s boys cross-country team.

Finishing in the top half of competition, sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 23rd.

For the girls, senior Elise Vanier finished 26th out of 47 runners and junior Tracy Trygstad finished 37th.

Off for the week, the Eagles will prepare for regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Oct. 28.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team lost both of its recent games, falling to 8-7-2 on the season.

Hanging tough with Equipo Academy 4-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Lady Eagles were previously blanked 5-0 against Pahrump Valley on Oct. 12.

Unable to hold off Equipo Academy, sophomore Makayla Nelson scored a pair of goals, one assisted from junior Natasha Oeland and another on a penalty kick.

Currently, the team is fighting to stay alive in the postseason race.

The Lady Eagles will host Durango today, Oct. 20, followed by a road game Monday, Oct. 24, against Del Sol and a home game Wednesday, Oct. 26, against SLAM Academy.

Boys soccer

After defeating Pahrump Valley 5-3 on Oct. 13, Boulder City High School’s varsity boys soccer team advanced to 8-9-1 on the season.

Coming out attacking against the Trojans, senior Gavin Kessler recorded a three-goal hat trick. Junior Roman Rose scored a goal and dished out three assists.

Senior Kanon Jensen also scored a goal for the Eagles, while junior Antonio Costa added an assist.

Looking to close their season out on a high note, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for their season finale.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

