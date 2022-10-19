Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate volleyball court
Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team advanced to 17-3 on the season after winning its two most recent games.
Dominating their competition, the Lady Eagles picked up 3-0 victories over Pahrump Valley on Oct. 13 and Clark on Monday, Oct. 17.
Knocking off Clark 25-8, 25-10, 25-9, sophomore Addison Doane generated seven kills and senior Julianna Luebke added six kills, 10 aces and six blocks.
Junior Jordyn Woodard added 14 digs, and sophomore Kira Delong added 20 assists.
Defeating Pahrump Valley 25-6, 25-8, 25-8, Luebke generated 16 kills and six aces, while Doane added nine kills.
Woodard added 13 digs, and Delong added 31 assists and four kills.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Cross-country
Competing in a weekday event Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Coronado High School, senior Brayden Jones finished eighth out of 60 runners for the school’s boys cross-country team.
Finishing in the top half of competition, sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 23rd.
For the girls, senior Elise Vanier finished 26th out of 47 runners and junior Tracy Trygstad finished 37th.
Off for the week, the Eagles will prepare for regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Oct. 28.
Girls soccer
Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team lost both of its recent games, falling to 8-7-2 on the season.
Hanging tough with Equipo Academy 4-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Lady Eagles were previously blanked 5-0 against Pahrump Valley on Oct. 12.
Unable to hold off Equipo Academy, sophomore Makayla Nelson scored a pair of goals, one assisted from junior Natasha Oeland and another on a penalty kick.
Currently, the team is fighting to stay alive in the postseason race.
The Lady Eagles will host Durango today, Oct. 20, followed by a road game Monday, Oct. 24, against Del Sol and a home game Wednesday, Oct. 26, against SLAM Academy.
Boys soccer
After defeating Pahrump Valley 5-3 on Oct. 13, Boulder City High School’s varsity boys soccer team advanced to 8-9-1 on the season.
Coming out attacking against the Trojans, senior Gavin Kessler recorded a three-goal hat trick. Junior Roman Rose scored a goal and dished out three assists.
Senior Kanon Jensen also scored a goal for the Eagles, while junior Antonio Costa added an assist.
Looking to close their season out on a high note, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for their season finale.
Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.
Upcoming games
Cross-country
Friday, Oct. 28, Southern Region championship at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 12:30 p.m. 3A boys; 1:05 p.m. 3A girls
Girls golf
Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 17-18, state tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa
Boys soccer
Tuesday, Oct. 25, at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m. varsity; 5 p.m. junior varsity
Girls soccer
Thursday, Oct. 20, vs. Durango, 3 p.m. varsity
Monday, Oct. 24, at Del Sol, 4:30 p.m. varsity; 6:30 p.m. junior varsity
Wednesday, Oct. 26, vs. SLAM Academy, 3 p.m. varsity; 4:30 p.m. junior varsity
Girls volleyball
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, EOS B/junior varsity tournament at Green Valley High School, TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Pinecrest Academy Cadence, 4 p.m. freshmen; 5 p.m. junior varsity; 6 p.m. varsity