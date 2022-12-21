Roundup: Irby-Brownson, Moore shine at wrestling match

Boulder City High School seniors Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) and Hunter Moore (170 pounds) held their own among the best wrestlers in the country during the Reno Tournament of Champions held Friday and Saturday in Northern Nevada.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen pinning is opponent Nov. 29, finished seventh at the Reno Tournament of Champions held Friday and Saturday in Northern Nevada.

Competing among 2,500 wrestlers from 30 states, Irby-Brownson finished fifth and Moore finished seventh.

Irby-Brownson finished with a 5-2 record, making it to the semifinals undefeated. Moore finished the event with a 6-2 record.

Boulder City’s wrestling team will take the mat next against Valley on Jan. 3.

