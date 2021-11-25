Roundup: Henderson named to All-Southern team

Boulder City High School senior girls cross-country star Mary Henderson was named to the All Southern Nevada first team for her efforts this season.

Mary Henderson, seen competing Sept. 11 in the Larry Burgess Invitational, was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team after ending her senior year with eight top-five finishes.

Henderson, who finished third at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 20:36, was one of only two 3A runners to make the first team. Four 3A runners overall made the 37-runner list.

“I’m grateful to have been considered for the team,” Henderson said. “I have been racing with these girls for the past four years and I’m excited to be selected with them. This is certainly something I will look back on when I’m older and feel proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

Finishing second at the regional meet. Henderson was dominant this season, finishing no worse than 11th this season during her 11-race schedule.

Generating eight top-five finishes, Henderson proved she can compete with any classification, finishing first at the Liberty Patriot Invitational and at Green Valley, while finishing ninth at the Foothill Falcon Invitational. All three races featured competitors from the 5A and 4A classes.

“I think Mary proved herself all season and is a well-deserved pick for the first team,” said girls cross-country coach Wendy Lee. “This accomplishment just showcased how all her hard work has paid off.”

Four tennis players earn accolades

After making a successful run to the 3A state tournament, four members of the Boulder City High School’s tennis program were named to the All Southern Nevada team.

Representing the boys, who won their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, the senior doubles duo of Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose were named to the second team, and senior singles competitor Nathan Pickett was an honorable mention selection.

Senior singles competitor Reggi Gibbs was named an honorable selection for the girls, after making the individual and team state tournaments.

Leading the way for the boys, Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose defeated The Meadows’ Ryan Roxarzade and Alberto Pereira 6-3, 6-4 in the individual finals Oct. 30 at Bishop Gorman High School.

“It was incredibly special to win the individual title my last year playing tennis, but it was even cooler that I got to win it with my twin brother,” Kannon Rose said. “Getting ready to serve the last point was exhilarating. Winning state individually was the icing on the cake to an awesome senior season.”

Pickett, who also made the individual state tournament, fell to South Tahoe’s Andrew Lehmann in the third-place game.

Gibbs, who was named an honorable mention selection for the girls, finished in fourth place at the individual tournament, falling to The Meadows’ Rachel Roxarzade.

“Reggi had an outstanding season,” said girls head coach Jami Pappas. “I saw passion in Reggi that I had not seen in previous years. Reggi worked so hard this year to make it to the state playoffs and her grit and determination was evident as I watched her on the court. I couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments this year. Not only was she a great tennis player but she was a leader to our girls team.”

Winter sports season begins

Winter sports is slated for a full return after a 21-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really excited for our guys,” said boys basketball head coach John Balistere. “There was big void left last year after not playing. The boys have really been putting in the work this offseason. We expect to win our league and put ourselves in a position for a postseason run.”

Rejoicing that the wait is finally over, wrestling kicked off the season for winter athletics with a scrimmage Wednesday, Nov. 24. The team will host the BC Invite on Saturday, Nov. 27, then participate in a tri-dual with Moapa Valley and Lake Mead Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Girls basketball will start its season Monday, Nov. 29, at Basic, while boys basketball will start its season on the road at Green Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Flag football will host Basic on Monday, Nov. 29, in its home opener, while boys and girls bowling will host Spring Valley at Boulder Bowl on Tuesday and play Shadow Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

