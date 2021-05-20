Roundup: Golfers win regional title

Putting the finishing touches on a perfect season, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team won the 3A classification regional title Tuesday , May 18 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kyle Carducci placed second overall, shooting 147, 3 over par, as the Eagles won the 3A southern championship Tuesday, May 18, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High’s shortstop Rachel Krumm tries to get the ball to second base May 13, 2021, in the Lady Eagles’ 15-3 loss to Pahrump Valley High School.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Christina Dunagan, seen May 7, 2021, in her third-place winning pole vault, helped her team come in second during their final meet of the season.

(Boulder City High School) Seniors from Boulder City High School celebrate their last regular home meet Saturday, May 15, with coaches. Pictured are, from left, assistant coach Jillian Porter, Cyrus Peterson, Katie Gray, Mikalina Korfman, Daphne Thompson, Ethan Porter, Joey Purdy, coach Sara Carroll and Abbi Matthews.

(Boulder City High School) Seniors from Boulder City High School celebrate their last regular home meet with coaches. Pictured are, from left, assistant coach Jillian Porter, Cyrus Peterson, Katie Gray, Mikalina Korfman, Daphne Thompson, Ethan Porter, Joey Purdy, coach Sara Carroll and Abbi Matthews.

Putting the finishing touches on a perfect season, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team won the 3A classification regional title Tuesday, May 18.

Placing first out of four teams on their home course Boulder Creek, the Eagles finished with a team score of 647, defeating Cimarron-Memorial, which scored 798.

“It has been a great ride with this group,” said head coach Andy Schaper. “We won a state championship, finished runner-up the next year. Won three regional championships. It has been a joy to watch their growth through the years. My assistant (Harold) Harvey and I have seen them develop into great men. We can’t express how much joy we have had coaching these seniors and the ones before them.”

Finishing in his usual place atop the leaderboard, senior Blake Schaper ended his career with the Eagles as the individual regional champion with a first-place finish. A South Dakota State commit, Blake Schaper saved perhaps his best for the last in an encore with the Eagles, finishing with an overall score of 136 on the par-144 course.

On Day One, he finished with a score of 71, before finishing seven strokes under par on Day Two with a score of 65.

“Blake Schaper has been an amazing player throughout the years,” Andy Schaper said. “He has worked hard and put in the effort to be one of the best players in Southern Nevada. I can’t wait to see his talents emerge on the national stage in the upcoming years at South Dakota State.”

Finishing second for the Eagles at regionals was senior Kyle Carducci, who shot a 146 for the Eagles, breaking par even with a score of 72 on Day One, while shooting a 74 on Day Two.

Senior Jace Waldron shot a 169, finishing with a score of 81 on Day One and 88 on Day Two.

Softball

Starting its postseason journey on a high note, Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Clark 11-1 on Tuesday, May 18.

Gaining the win against the Chargers in six innings, the Lady Eagles opened the game with four runs in the first inning and never looked back, collecting 13 hits throughout the game.

Leading the way, junior Paeton Carver finished 2 for 3, with a pair of runs batted in and a triple. Senior Alyssa Monroe finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Exploding offensively in their opening postseason matchup, senior Brooke Baker batted 2 for 4 with an RBI and double; junior Samantha Bahde finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and senior Lily Hood finished 2 for 3 at the plate.

Equally dominant on the mound, junior Alyssa Bryant struck out 12 batters while allowing one run off of four hits.

The Lady Eagles got a much-needed postseason victory to change their momentum after dropping their regular season finale to Pahrump Valley 15-13 on May 13.

Track

Hosting their last home meet of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished second against a fierce pool of competition Saturday, May 15.

Finishing with a team score of 39 points, the Lady Eagles edged past Palo Verde (30), but were unable to overcome the strength of Coronado (143.5).

Junior Mary Henderson finished second in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs, while sophomore Ava Payne finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 100-meter dash.

Senior Chloe Payne finished second in the triple jump, and senior Sophie Dickerman finished third in the 3200-meter run. Sophomore Annalie Porter finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.

For the boys, who finished in fourth place, senior Joe Hardy finished second in the 3200-meter and seventh in the 800-meter runs. Freshman Mason Terrill finished fourth in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

Rounding out the boys’ efforts, senior Spencer Torgesen finished fourth in the triple jump, and sophomore James Madrigal finished fourth in the discus event.

The Eagles travel to Moapa Valley on Friday, May 21, for the 3A regional meet.

Swimming

Boulder City High School’s swim team won 14 of 22 events Saturday, May 15, at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Competing against Bonanza, Desert Oasis, Durango, Foothill and Green Valley, the girls won eight events and the boys won six events.

For the girls, the quartet of senior Daphne Thompson, juniors Tara Kelsey and Ainsley Rogers and sophomore Tara Higley, won the 200-meter medley relay. Rogers, Higley, sophomore Josie McClaren and freshman Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

The quartet of Thompson, Kelsey, Josie McClaren and Phoebe McClaren won the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Individually for the girls, Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200- and 500-meter freestyle. Kelsey (100-meter butterfly), Rogers (100-meter breaststroke) and Higley (100-meter freestyle) each won an event apiece.

For the boys, the quartet of seniors Ethan Porter and Cyrus Pendleton, junior Martin Thompson and sophomore Zach Muller won the 200-meter freestyle relay. Senior Joe Purdy, Porter, Muller and freshman Troy Higley won the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Individually, Purdy won the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke, Martin Thompson won the 200-meter individual medley and Troy Higley won the 100-meter backstroke.

Getting prepared for their last meet of the season, the Eagles will face off Friday, May 21, against Basic, Chaparral, Del Sol, Desert Pines, Desert Oasis, Las Vegas, Rancho, Sierra Vista, SLAM Academy, Sunrise Mountain and Valley at Municipal Pool in Las Vegas.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.