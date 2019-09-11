74°F
Sports

Roundup: Golfers win on home course

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 11, 2019 - 2:19 pm
 

Winning their second consecutive league match, Boulder City High School girls golf team ran away from the competition Tuesday, Sept. 10, during their outing at Boulder City Golf Course.

The Lady Eagles finished atop the pack with a score of 407, edging out rival Virgin Valley (462).

Senior Sydney Krumm shot a 91 on the day and senior Makaela Perkins finished third with a score of 101.

Freshman Camryn Schaper finished fourth with a score of 103.

Boulder City will travel to Highland Falls Golf Club for a nonleague match today, Sept. 12, against Palo Verde and Pahrump Valley, followed by a home match on Monday, Sept. 16, against Coronado.

Tennis

Gaining momentum this week, both Boulder City High School tennis programs defeated Silverado on Monday, Sept. 9, and Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Defeating their rival Bulldogs 16-2, the sophomore doubles tandem of Kenny and Kannon Rose finished 3-0; seniors Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen finished 2-0. Seniors Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton also finished 2-0 in doubles.

Seniors Connor Mikkelson and Breton Erlanger finished 2-0 in singles.

Defeating Silverado 13-5, Huxford and Jorgensen and Kenny and Kannon Rose both finished 2-0 in doubles.

In singles Mikkelson finished 2-0.

Leading the Lady Eagles to a 16-2 victory over Virgin Valley, seniors Tegan Pappas and Olivia Mikkelson teamed together in doubles for a 3-0 record.

In singles play, seniors Eugenia Kryshchuk and Sophia Morris finished 3-0; junior Stephanie Bowman finished 3-0.

Defeating Silverado 14-4, Pappas and Mikkelson finished 3-0 in doubles, and Kryshchuk and senior Olivia Leavitt finished 2-0.

In singles play, sophomore Reggi Gibbs finished 2-1.

Looking to continue their winning streaks, Boulder City will travel to Valley on Monday, Sept. 16, followed by a home match with Del Sol on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 5-2 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer team picked up a huge 3-2 victory over rival Pahrump Valley on Sept. 5.

Coming away victorious in a battle of 3A powerhouses, the Lady Eagles scored a pair of goals in the second half to overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Trojans.

Scoring two goals on the day was junior Sydney Kesler; junior Kiara Krasner scored one goal.

Freshman Genevieve Balmer dished out two assists and senior Trinity Oeland dished out an assist.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley today, Sept. 12, before hosting Virgin Valley on Monday, Sept. 16.

Cross-country

Participating in the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team finished second out of eight programs.

The Lady Eagles finished with a team score of 50 points, the top Nevada program in the varsity small school race, trailing behind only Utah power Hurricane (19).

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was freshman Courtney Williams, who finished third with a time of 20:01.1 Junior Sophie Dickerman finished eighth with a time of 20:35.5.

Sophomore Mary Henderson finished 10th with a time of 20:41.4; senior Audrey Selinger finished 11th with a time of 20:43.2 and junior Chloe Payne finished 19th with a time of 23:42.8

Adding extra firepower as freshmen, Callie Torgesen (24:32.0) finished 24th, while Morgan Barrow (28:01.7) finished 40th.

Junior Ethan Porter (17:53.7) led the boys, finishing 17th and Sean White (18:13.1) finished 23rd for the fifth-place Eagles, which tallied an overall score of 154.

Senior Rome Peregrino (20:07.0) finished 47th and junior Seth Woodbury (20:09.2) finished 48th.

Preparing for their next invitational, Boulder City will travel to the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the Moapa Valley Invitational.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

