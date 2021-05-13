Roundup: Golfers rout the field — twice

Continuing to play at the top of their game, members of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity golf team routed the field this week, picking up a pair of victories.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Blake Schaper had the top score May 6 with a 69 on the par-72 course at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The Eagles won the match.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Haley Hoover is safe as she slides into home during the Lady Eagles’ 12-0 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Continuing to play at the top of their game, members of Boulder City High School’s boys varsity golf team routed the field this week, picking up a pair of victories.

Facing off against Cimarron Memorial, Coral Academy, Pahrump Valley and Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles led the way at Boulder Creek on May 6 and at the Club at Sunrise on Tuesday, May 11.

Placing three golfers in the top four at Boulder Creek, senior Blake Schaper was atop the leaderboard with a score of 69 on the par-72 course. Senior Kyle Carducci finished second with a score of 77, and senior Jace Waldron finished fourth with a score of 88.

At the Club at Sunrise, the Eagles placed all four golfers atop the pack, with Schaper finishing first with a score of 75 on the par-72 course. Senior David Heffel finished second with a score of 80, while Waldron (82) and Carducci (88), finished third and fourth, respectively.

Softball

Advancing to 7-2 on the season, Boulder City High School’s softball team blanked a trio of opponents during its recent three-game slate.

Finding their groove offensively, the Eagles defeated Desert Pines 16-0 on May 6, SLAM Academy 12-0 on Monday, May 10, and Sunrise Mountain 17-0 on Tuesday, May 11.

Junior Alyssa Bryant threw a no-hitter against Sunrise Mountain with six strikeouts, and allowed only two hits against Desert Pines, while striking out five.

Allyssa Monroe pitched against SLAM Academy, allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters.

At the plate over the three-game win streak, junior Paeton Carver finished 5 for 7 with eight RBIs, two doubles and a home run.

Wrapping up the regular season, the Eagles will host Pahrump Valley today, May 13, in hopes of avenging one of their previous losses this season.

Track

Hosting its second home meet of the season, Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished second Friday, May 7, with a team score of 70 points, trailing only Faith Lutheran (114 points).

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, senior Sophie Dickerman (1600-meter run) and Chloe Payne (triple jump), and junior Mary Henderson (800-meter run) finished first in their respective events.

Sophomore Ava Payne finished second in the 100-meter hurdles, and Chloe Payne finished third.

Also finishing in third place in their events were seniors Christina Dunagan (pole vault) and Dickerman (800-meter run), and sophomores Aubrie Denton (400-meter dash), Bree Leavitt (triple jump), Ava Payne (100-meter dash), Ellie Speaker (high jump) and Callie Torgesen (1600-meter run).

The boys finished fourth in the event with a team score of 33 points, trailing Faith Lutheran (112 points), Las Vegas (51) and Beatty (40).

Highlighting the boys’ effort was senior Spencer Torgesen’s first-place finish in the pole vault and third-place finish in the triple jump. Senior Joe Hardy finished third in the 1600-meter run and sixth in the 800-meter run.

Freshman Mason Terrill finished fourth in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Freshman Ky’relle Akalu finished eighth in the 100-meter dash.

Hosting their third and final home event of the season, the Eagles will face off against Coronado, Palo Verde and White Pine on Saturday, May 15.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.