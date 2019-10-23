Roundup: Golfers finish third at state meet

Closing the final chapter of what’s been a dominant dynasty the past four years, Boulder City High School girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday , Oct. 22 .

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Dayton Smith follows up his shot that was stopped by SLAM Academy's goalie during the Oct. 17 home game. SLAM won 2-1.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Adam Leavitt goes after the ball during the Oct. 17 home game against SLAM Academy. SLAM won 2-1.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Medalists at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump at the conclusion of the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament on Oct. 17 are, from left, champion Breanne Nygaard of Pahrump Valley, runner-up Carolyn Lemon of Western, No. 3 Sydney Krumm of Boulder City, No. 4 Makaela Perkins of Boulder City, No. 5 Camryn Schaper of Boulder City and No. 6 Anastassia Furman of Pahrump Valley.

(Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times) Boulder City High School senior Sydney Krumm is seen Oct. 16, before the 3A Southern regional golf tournament Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. She placed third individually at the tourney and third overall at the state tournament played Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21 and 22, in Boulder City.

Closing the final chapter of what’s been a dominant dynasty the past four years, Boulder City High School girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Ending their historic run with seniors Sydney Krumm and Makaela Perkins, the Lady Eagles won a pair of 3A state championships, while finishing as the runner-up in 2016.

“We’ve done some great things as a program the four years Sydney and Makaela have been here,” head coach Andy Schaper said. “I’m very proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish. Those two deserve a lot of credit for the success that we’ve had. This year it just didn’t work out for us.”

Finishing their high school careers, Krumm placed third with an overall score of 180, while Perkins finished seventh with a score of 188.

Truckee’s Ryan Flynn won the individual title with a score of 143, and Pahrump Valley’s Breanne Nygaard led all Southern Nevada golfers with a score of 154.

Placing 14th in her first state meet appearance, freshman Camryn Schaper shot a score of 199.

Football

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated Rancho 38-0 on Friday, Oct. 18, continuing to build momentum as the season progresses

“This was a good team win for us,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “We started out a little slow, but we picked it up and won another important game. I’m proud of the way we played.”

Playing a balanced style of football, the Eagles scored two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground on offense, while adding both a defensive and special teams score.

“All around we executed,” Morelli said. “We’re a really deep team and can beat our opponents in a variety of ways. The defense was absolutely phenomenal like they’ve been all season and we did a nice job creating big plays and staying balanced on offense.”

Senior quarterback Parker Reynolds and junior quarterback Dakota Christian kept the offense at a high pace, as senior running back Devon Walker and junior Matt Felsenfeld kept the offense balanced.

Playing his best game of the season, Reynolds completed 13 of 18 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian added a big play presence with 99 yards on 2 of 3 passing. Walker rushed for 54 yards on seven carries and caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown pass. Felsenfeld rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Junior Scott Bahde caught two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Felsenfeld scored on a 25-yard fumble recovery and junior Deavin Lopez scored on a 50-yard punt return.

Forcing the fumble was Christian, who made three tackles. Junior Trey Davis led the Eagles with nine tackles and a sack. Junior Conner Garrison also generated a quarterback sack.

Currently sitting in second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings with a 3-1 record, tonight’s matchup against Sunrise Mountain (2-2) is a must-win for the Eagles. Due to tiebreaker rules, if the Eagles lose to the Miners, they’ll be out of playoff contention.

“We’ve stressed this week that this is a must-win game and the guys are taking this serious,” Morelli said. “It’s crazy to think that you can beat Moapa and still not make the playoffs but that’s where we are and we’re ready to go out there and play hard. We know that Sunrise Mountain knocked Virgin Valley out of the playoffs last year. They’re a really good team and we’re preparing to give them everything we have.”

Boys soccer

Dropping a heartbreaker to SLAM Academy on Oct. 17, Boulder City High School boys soccer team was unable to overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Scoring on an unassisted goal for the Eagles was senior Jacob Sanford.

Sitting in fourth place in the 3A Sunrise standings, the Eagles (4-5 record) are looking for their first trip to the postseason since 2012. They currently hold a one game lead over fifth seed SLAM Academy (3-6-1), while only trailing third place Virgin Valley (4-5-1) by half a game.

Results from the Eagles’ outing against Sunrise Mountain on Wednesday, Oct. 23, will appear in next week’s issue.

The boys travel to Chaparral on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a must-win situation.

Girls soccer

Staying atop the 3A Sunrise League, Boulder City High School girls soccer team advanced to 12-3-1 on the season, defeating SLAM Academy 5-0 on Oct. 15.

The Lady Eagles now hold a one game division lead over second seeded Virgin Valley.

Scoring a pair of goals each were senior Makena Arboreen and freshman Genevieve Balmer. Senior Trinity Oeland added one goal.

Dishing out assists was Balmer (two), Arboreen (one) and junior Sydney Kesler (one).

In the net, senior Erin Taggard generated a shutout.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Oct. 23, outing against Sunrise Mountain will appear in next week’s issue.

The girls will host Chaparral on Tuesday, Oct. 29, for senior night.

Girls volleyball

Extending their winning streak to 17 games, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team defeated SLAM Academy 3-0 on Oct. 17.

Dominating 25-16, 25-16, 25-12, junior Kamry Bailey led the way with 14 kills and seven digs defensively, while senior Raegan Herr and sophomore Kate Prior each generated nine kills.

Herr added four blocks, and junior Rachel Krumm led the way defensively with 11 digs. Junior Ava Wright and sophomore Zoey Robinson each added eight digs.

Wright fueled the winning effort with 41 assists.

Coming into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lady Eagles will host Chaparral on Tuesday for senior night.

Results from Boulder City rival game against Moapa Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 23, will also appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.