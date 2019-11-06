56°F
Sports

Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.

Running at Veterans’ Memorial Park, the Lady Eagles finished with a score of 45, behind rival Moapa Valley (41).

“A few of the girls had a tough day while others ran really well,” head coach Staci Selinger said. “Second obviously wasn’t the goal, but we’re happy to have made state.”

The team’s three seasoned stars, sophomore Mary Henderson (20:51), senior Audrey Selinger (22:01) and junior Sophie Dickerman (22:20), finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

“That was huge and exactly where we wanted them,” Staci Selinger said.

Running among 62 competitors, junior Chloe Payne (25:03) and freshman Callie Torgesen (25:48) finished 17th and 23rd to round out the Lady Eagles’ efforts.

The Lady Eagles will now turn their attention to Saturday’s 3A state meet at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nevada.

“We are continuing to train and focus on our goals for state,” Staci Selinger said. “The northern teams are always tough, so we have to be ready to bring our best on Saturday in Reno.”

The boys team failed to qualify for state after placing seventh at regionals. The team’s top runners, juniors Ethan Porter (19:19) and Sean White (19:29) finished 20th and 22nd, respectively.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer team defeated Chaparral 1-0 on Oct. 31 to finish the season with a 7-7 record, falling just short of a postseason berth. Defeating the Cowboys 1-0 on senior night, junior Adam Leavitt scored on a goal, assisted by senior Adam Romanov.

Girls soccer

Dominate in their opening round playoff matchup against Mojave, Boulder City High School girls soccer team defeated the Rattlers 9-1 at Bettye Wilson Park on Monday, Nov. 4.

Blitzing the Rattlers with offensive precision, freshman Genevieve Balmer led all players with five goals, while senior Makena Arboreen added two goals. Juniors Sydney Kesler and Kiara Krasner also added goals for the Lady Eagles.

Spreading the ball throughout the game, junior Barbara Williams dished out three assists and freshman Miranda Williams dished out two assists. Senior Trinity Oeland, Arboreen and Balmer each added an assist.

Looking for their first state tournament appearance since 2011, the Lady Eagles advanced to the region semifinals Wednesday, playing against Western. Results of that game will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls volleyball

Continuing their dominance, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team routed Somerset Academy Losse 3-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the opening round of the postseason.

Winning 25-7, 25-1, 25-16, junior Kamry Bailey led the effort with 13 kills.

Serving well as a team, junior Rachel Krumm generated 12 serving aces and senior Raegan Herr added nine.

Junior Ava Wright led the team with 19 assists.

Ending the regular session against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Oct. 31, the Lady Eagles stormed to a commanding 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 victory. Bailey and junior Kate Prior each generated 11 kills, while Herr added eight kills.

Wright dished out 37 assists with seven aces. Sophomore Zoey Robinson added seven digs.

Back in action tonight, Nov. 7, at Moapa Valley High School, the Lady Eagles will take on SLAM Academy in the second round of the 3A regional playoffs.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

