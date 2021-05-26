Roundup: Girls track team takes second at regionals

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field team finished second at regionals May 20, falling behind only host Moapa Valley (285.5 points), proving to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

(Mark Misuraca) Mason Terrill, center, a freshman at Boulder City High School, finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles during the regional meet May 20, 2021, at Moapa Valley High School.

Finishing with an overall team score of 106 points, junior Mary Henderson led the way for the Lady Eagles, finishing second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs and third in the 800-meter run. Senior Sophie Dickerman finished third in the 3200-meter run and fifth in the 1600-meter run.

Senior Chloe Payne finished second in the triple jump and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, while sophomore Ava Payne finished third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Christina Dunagan finished third in the pole vault event. Sophomore Annalie Porter and freshman Julia Carmichael finished fifth in the long jump and triple jump, respectively. Sophomore Ellie Speaker finished fifth in the high jump.

For the boys, who finished fifth out of 10 programs with a score of 57 points, senior Spencer Torgesen finished second in the triple jump and third in the pole vault. Senior Rafe Echeverria finished third in the discus and shot put events.

Showing that the future is bright for the program, freshman Mason Terrill finished fifth in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and freshman Ky’relle Akalu finished seventh in the long jump.

Senior Joe Hardy rounded out the Eagles’ effort with an eighth-place finish in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

Softball

Concluding the season with a 9-5 record, Boulder City High School’s varsity softball team went 2-2 in the postseason, defeating Clark twice and falling to eventual 3A regional champions Virgin Valley twice.

In the win over Clark, 11-1 on May 18, junior Paeton Carver batted 5 for 7 with six runs batted in and a double, triple and home run. Senior Brooke Baker batted 4 for 7 with two RBIs and a double.

In the Lady Eagles’ second victory, with a score of 10-3 on May 20, junior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double.

In her two wins against the Chargers, junior Alyssa Bryant pitched 12 innings, allowing two earned runs off of eight hits and striking out 16 batters.

Having a difficult time with eventual regional champions Virgin Valley, who the Lady Eagles handed their only loss in the season on April 27, Boulder City fell 3-1 on May 19 and 11-0 on Friday, May 21.

Driving in the Lady Eagles’ only run in their two games against the Bulldogs, Carver finished 2 for 3 on May 19 with an RBI double.

Swimming

Competing in the Cheryl Grossman End of Season Invite, which served as the high school state championships during the COVID-19 shortened season, Boulder City High School won 16 of 22 events in the cross classification contest between 3A and 4A programs.

Competing against Basic, Chaparral, Del Sol, Desert Pines, Desert Oasis, Las Vegas, Rancho, Sierra Vista, SLAM Academy, Sunrise Mountain and Valley at the Municipal Pool in Las Vegas, the Eagles won 10 individual events and six relays.

For the girls, the quartet of senior Daphne Thompson, juniors Tara Kelsey and Ainsley Rogers and sophomore Tara Higley won the 200-yard medley relay. Thompson, Rogers, sophomore Josie McClaren and freshman Phoebe McClaren won the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Kelsey, Higley, Josie McClaren and Phoebe McClaren placed first.

Individually for the girls, Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle, and Kelsey finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Rogers finished first in the 100-meter breaststroke.

For the boys, the quartet of seniors Ethan Porter and Seth Woodbury, junior Martin Thompson and sophomore Brett Pendleton won the 200-yard freestyle relay. Senior Joe Purdy, Porter, sophomore Zach Muller and freshman Troy Higley won the 400-meter freestyle relay.

The quartet of Purdy, Woodbury, Martin Thompson and Troy Higley won the 200-yard medley relay.

Individually, Purdy won the 100-meter freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley, while Troy Higley won the 100-meter backstroke.

