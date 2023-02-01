45°F
Sports

Roundup: Girls step up to challenge in must-win game

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 1, 2023 - 3:46 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Bree Leavitt puts up a shot against ...
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Bree Leavitt puts up a shot against SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 30. The Lady Eagles won the game 46-29.

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team defeated SLAM Academy on Monday, while falling to Pahrump Valley on Jan. 26 to breaking even in league play during its most recent slate of games.

In its 46-29 defeat of SLAM Academy senior Kennedy Barrow scored 17 points, draining five 3-pointers on the night, while pulling down 14 rebounds.

Sophomore Sophia Muelrath added 11 points with three assists, and senior Bree Leavitt added nine points with three assists.

Junior Julia Carmichael filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds and six assists, while senior Callie Torgesen added nine rebounds.

“SLAM was a must-win game for us to continue to compete for the top two spots in our division and our kids really stepped up to the challenge,” girls head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “By far, this was our best game of the season.”

Falling to Pahrump Valley 40-27, Barrow scored eight points, while adding 19 rebounds. Leavitt added nine points.

Carmichael scored five points with six rebounds, and Torgesen added 10 rebounds.

Heading into the final stretch of the season with a 9-13 record and fourth-place standing in league play, the Lady Eagles will host Southeast Career Technical Academy on Friday, Feb. 3, followed by a road game at Eldorado on Monday, Feb 6.

Bowling

Ending the regular season on a high note, both Boulder City High School’s bowling programs cruised past Desert Pines at Sam’s Town on Jan. 25.

Defeating the Jaguars 1,981-1,231, senior Gabriel Castellanos led the boys with a score of 581. Sophomores Zach Dieter bowled a 504 and Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 468.

For the girls, who defeated the Jaguars 1,432-225 in what served mostly as a practice round, sophomore Zoey Dieter bowled a 388, while sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 352.

Results from individual playoffs in state competition will be in next week’s issue following the conclusion of Friday’s final.

Team playoffs are slated for Feb. 6-10.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

