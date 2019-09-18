Roundup: Girls soccer team tops win total of 2018

Continuing their winning ways, Boulder City High School girls soccer team advanced to 6-2-1 on the season, already surpassing last season’s win total of five.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School goalie Erin Taggard, a senior, stops a shot on goal at the home game Monday, Sept. 16, against Virgin Valley and looks for an open player to pass the ball to.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Miranda Williams, No. 14, attempts to gain control of the ball during the team's Monday, Sept. 16, home game against Virgin Valley.

Tying with rival Moapa Valley 1-1 in their league opener on Sept. 12, the Lady Eagles routed rivals Virgin Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 16.

Sharing the ball effectively, senior Sydney Adams, junior Barbara Williams and freshman Genevieve Balmer all scored a goal for the Lady Eagles against the Bulldogs.

Freshman Ashley Mendez dished out an assist.

Williams scored the lone goal against Moapa Valley.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Sept. 18, matchup with SLAM Academy will appear in next week’s issue.

Boys soccer

An offensive juggernaut, Boulder City High School boys soccer team won its first league match of the season, followed by another competitive effort.

Hosting rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 12, the Eagles powered their way to a 5-2 victory over the Pirates, behind four goals from junior Julian Balmer.

Freshman Gavin Kesler added another goal. Senior Mason Hood and juniors Adam Leavitt and Spencer Torgesen each added an assist.

Playing well offensively against rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Sept. 16, despite a 8-5 loss, Balmer scored three goals against the Bulldogs and Leavitt scored two.

Senior Adam Romanov dished out two assists.

The Eagles faced SLAM Academy on Wednesday, Sept. 18; results will appear in next week’s issue.

Cross-country

Continuing to flex their dominance, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed first out of four programs at the Moapa Valley Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Running at the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Lady Eagles won with a team low score of 37 points, followed by rival Moapa Valley (47) and 4A Basic (61).

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was senior Audrey Selinger, who placed fourth with a time of 22:24. Sophomore Mary Henderson (22:43) and junior Sophie Dickerman (22:56) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

Helping the boys place fifth out of 11 programs with a score of 133, junior Ethan Porter led the way with a seventh-place finish with a time of 18:02.

Junior Sean White (19:47) placed 23rd for the Eagles; junior Seth Woodbury (20:24) and sophomore Keifer Reinhart (20:38) placed 31st and 35th, respectively.

Rival host Moapa Valley finished second for the boys with a score of 86.

The Eagles host a weekday event Wednesday, Sept. 18; results will appear in next week’s issue.

Tennis

Steamrolling through both of their opponents, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs continue to build momentum.

Leading the boys past Adelson School 14-4 on Sept. 12, senior Connor Mikkelson and Breton Erlanger finished 2-0 in singles play. Seniors Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen finished 1-0 in doubles.

Routing Valley 16-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, Huxford and Jorgensen finish 2-0 in doubles. Erlanger finished 1-0 in singles and freshman Ben Schafler finished 1-1.

Routing Adelson School 18-0 for the Lady Eagles, senior Olivia Mikkelson and Tegan Pappas finished 1-0 in doubles, along with seniors Olivia Leavitt and Eugenia Kryshchuk.

Against Valley in a 14-4 victory, Kryshchuk and Pappas finished 1-0 in doubles, along with senior Katelyn Fox and sophomore Reggi Gibbs.

Gibbs also teamed with freshman Terrilyn Lemon for a second doubles victory.

Looking to continue their dominance over the 3A classification, Boulder City will travel to Chaparral on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Results from the teams’ Wednesday, Sept. 18, match against Del Sol will appear in next week’s issue.

