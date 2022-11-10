Roundup: Girls soccer team falls to Virgin Valley

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones passed multiple opponents during the state cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City. He finished 30th out of 69 runners.

Closing out its season with a loss, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to rival Virgin Valley 2-1 on Nov. 2 in the 3A postseason.

“Virgin Valley has always been a rival for us,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “Both teams played well and it was a great matchup. The girls played with intensity and dominated possession, but Virgin Valley got two fantastic goals.”

Putting the Lady Eagles on the board against the Bulldogs, senior Ashley Mendez scored a goal on an assist from Indy Ruth.

The Lady Eagles finished their season 10-8-4.

“This season was a barn burner,” Oeland said. “A lot of good competition in our division. We had some wins, we had some losses. I was happy with the pace of development of our team. We started out lean in our numbers as a rural school but our athleticism kept us in contention.”

Looking to next season, the Lady Eagles should have a solid core returning, despite graduating several key seniors.

After making another postseason berth this season, coach Oeland said he is excited for the future at Boulder City.

“Every year we are all saddened when it ends, but tomorrow is another day, another chance and another game,” he said.

Cross-country

Competing at the 3A state meet at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, senior Brayden Jones finished 30th out of 69 runners for Boulder City High School’s boys cross-country team. Sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 61st.

There were no girls from BCHS who qualified for the state meet.