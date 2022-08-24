Roundup: Girls soccer tackles tough preseason schedule

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is off to a 1-1 start after beginning the season playing in the Las Vegas Kickoff.

Defeating Green Valley’s blue team 1-0 on Monday, Aug. 22, the Lady Eagles fell to defending 4A state champion Cimarron-Memorial 8-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Cimarron finished last season with a 19-1-1 record.

“I told the girls not to get discouraged,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “Cimarron is a fantastic program; they’re the defending state champions for a reason.

“We could have scheduled easier preseason opponents but that would do us no benefit. Playing these tougher teams, no matter the result, will make us better,” he added

Shining bright for the Lady Eagles was sophomore Makayla Nelson, who scored on a penalty kick against Green Valley.

Remaining results from the Las Vegas Kickoff will be in next week’s issue, along with a game recap of Tuesday’s, Aug. 30, rivalry road matchup with Virgin Valley.

