91°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Girls soccer tackles tough preseason schedule

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 24, 2022 - 3:53 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is off to a 1-1 start after beginning the season playing in the Las Vegas Kickoff.

Defeating Green Valley’s blue team 1-0 on Monday, Aug. 22, the Lady Eagles fell to defending 4A state champion Cimarron-Memorial 8-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Cimarron finished last season with a 19-1-1 record.

“I told the girls not to get discouraged,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “Cimarron is a fantastic program; they’re the defending state champions for a reason.

“We could have scheduled easier preseason opponents but that would do us no benefit. Playing these tougher teams, no matter the result, will make us better,” he added

Shining bright for the Lady Eagles was sophomore Makayla Nelson, who scored on a penalty kick against Green Valley.

Remaining results from the Las Vegas Kickoff will be in next week’s issue, along with a game recap of Tuesday’s, Aug. 30, rivalry road matchup with Virgin Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to ...
Girls launch season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the year off on a high note, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 5A Foothill High School 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School junior Lillian Mikkelson, seen during ...
Tennis teams strive to maintain dominance on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue their dominance in the 3A classification, both Boulder City High School tennis teams took care of their upper classes’ preseason opponents with ease.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Gage Hopkinson, center, lun ...
Eagles test mettle on gridiron
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season and took on The Meadows and Somerset Academy Losee on Saturday, Aug. 13, for a scrimmage at home. Varsity and junior varsity split the field as each team took 10-play turns on offense and defense.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School junior Addison Doane, seen in action ...
Girls volleyball team poised for repeat title run
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive state tournament last season, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is in a prime position again this season to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Returning as a sophomore, Makayla Nelson, seen in the November ...
Coach: Team to put athleticism to advantage
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls varsity soccer team, behind an athletic group of players at Boulder City High School, is looking to get over the hump and win its first state title in school history after making two consecutive 3A state tournament appearances.

Eagles hall of fame honorees announced
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School has named those being inducted as members of its 11th annual class in the Golden Eagle Hall of Fame in October.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Kiko Nevarez, a graduate of Boulder City High School, moves t ...
Alumni get their kicks against BCHS soccer team
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys soccer team had its first test of the season Saturday, Aug. 6. They faced off against the school’s alumni team in a scrimmage that ended in a 4-3 penalty kick victory for the alumni.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, seen in this ...
Eagles’ standouts expected to shine
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

As the start of fall sports inches closer with the conclusion of summer, Boulder City High School athletics are at no shortage of returning star players.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City Pickleball Club smack a ball arou ...
Pickleball proves popular; city to add courts
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The sport of pickleball is expanding faster than the dry areas at Lake Mead, with over 5 million players nationwide. Boulder City has noticed this and, in a recent City Council meeting, approved $160,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for additional courts in the city.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Members of Boulder City High School's football team spent the ...
Eagles use summer to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Prepping for the upcoming season, members of Boulder City High School’s football team traveled to Emmett High School in Idaho for their summer camp.