Roundup: Girls showcase offense skills during soccer matches

Putting on an offensive showcase, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team routed Cheyenne 9-1 on Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ashley Mendez, a senior at Boulder City High School, dished out an assist Sept. 1 in the Lady Eagles’ 9-1 win over Cheyenne High School.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Lillian Mikkelson picked up a singles victory during Tuesday’s, Sept. 6, 2022 match against Cheyenne High School.

Picking up a hat trick on the day, sophomore Makayla Nelson scored three goals, while assisting on another.

Junior Natasha Oeland scored a pair of goals, while dishing out three assists, and junior Ella Douglas scored a pair of goals.

Junior Madison Hammond and sophomore Allie Beal each scored a goal, while seniors Ashley Mendez, Annalie Porter and Miranda Williams dished out assists. Junior Izabel Rehrer and sophomore Abbey Byington also dished out assists for the Lady Eagles.

Boulder City will host Mojave on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Boys soccer

Playing in the Ric Grenell Cowboy Invitational hosted by Chaparral, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team finished with a 2-3 record, playing against higher-class opponents.

Picking up a victory over 3A Basic and a forfeit over Cristo Rey, the Eagles fell to 5A Chaparral, Coronado and Durango.

Junior Roman Rose scored a goal against Basic on Saturday, Sept. 3, and senior Gavin Kessler scored a goal against Coronado in an 8-1 loss on Friday, Sept. 2.

Freshman Victor Leavitt scored a goal in the Eagles’ 4-1 loss to Chaparral on Sept. 1.

Falling to Cheyenne 7-2 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rose scored a goal, while dishing out an assist to sophomore Sean Pendleton.

Sitting with a 3-5 record, the Eagles will look to get back on track against Pahrump Valley today, Sept. 8, on the road.

Tennis

Suffering an early defeat, both Boulder City High School tennis programs were no match for perennial rival The Meadows on Aug. 31.

Falling 12-6 to the Mustangs, the doubles duo of seniors Ella Morris and Callie Torgesen finished 2-1 for the girls, along with the duo of junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson.

Junior Lillian Mikkelson finished 1-2 in singles play for the girls, while the duo of senior Rose Randall and junior Chiara Steffes finished 1-2 in doubles on the day.

Falling 17-1 to the Mustangs, the doubles duo of senior Tyler Lemmel and junior Ike Pappas earned the lone point for the boys.

Rebounding nicely against Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6, both teams picked up a 12-0 victory.

Playing in singles for the boys were Lemmel, seniors Josh Miller, Jeremy Spencer and Zachary Muller, who all picked up victories, along with freshman Bennet Forney.

For the girls, Mikkelson and junior Emma Woods each earned a singles victory, while Carmichael and Larson earned a doubles victory.

Traveling to Moapa Valley today, Sept. 8, for a rivalry game, the Eagles have a busy week ahead of them with a home game against Western on Monday, Sept. 12, and road game at Mojave on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

