Roundup: Girls rout Sunrise Mountain

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home plate Monday, March 21, in the Lady Eagles’ 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain

Following a 2-3 weekend in St. George, Utah, in the March Warm-Up tournament, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished the week’s slate strong with a 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21.

Routing the Miners in three innings, freshman Baylee Cook finished 2 for 3 with five runs batted in and a double. Sophomores Alexis Farrar (2 for 2) and Jordyn Wetherbee (1 for 1) drove in two runs apiece.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, throwing two innings, where she struck out four batters.

In Utah, the Lady Eagles picked up a 5-2 victory over Needles and a 10-0 victory over Lincoln County on Friday, March 18, followed by losses to Utah programs Duchesne 13-2, South Summit 13-9, and Idaho’s Blackfoot 10-3.

Against Needles, Bryant pitched six innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts. At the plate, senior Lily Hood batted 2 for 3, while senior Samantha Bahde and sophomore Farrar batted 1 for 3.

Against Lincoln County, senior Paeton Carver batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Bryant picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Sitting at 5-8 on the season, the Lady Eagles will host rival Moapa Valley on March 25, Friday, followed by a road game at Canyon Springs on Tuesday, March 29.

Boys golf

Playing their second league match of the season on March 17 at Boulder City municipal, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team placed first with a score of 379.

Defeating rival Pahrump Valley by 3 strokes, freshman Chase Kovacevich led the pack with a score of 88, and junior Bradley Lawson shot a 93.

Freshman Agustin Acosta shot a 98, and Jason Bardol shot a 100.

Their next match will be today, March 24, on the road against Pahrump Valley.

Swimming

Continuing to dominate the 3A landscape, both Boulder City High School swimming programs picked up victories in Mesquite on March 17.

Finishing with an overall score of 178, the girls defeated Eldorado (24 points) and Moapa Valley (23 points).

Leading the way for the girls was junior Josie McClaren, who finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Phoebe McClaren finished first in 200-yard freestyle.

Junior Tara Higley finished first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.

For the boys, who defeated Moapa Valley 129-57, sophomore Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Junior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Freshman Brigham Jensen finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Looking to stay dominant, the Eagles will be back in the pool on Saturday for a 3A swim meet at the Henderson Multigenerational pool.

