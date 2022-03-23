90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Girls rout Sunrise Mountain

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 23, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Baylee Cook slides into home plate Monday, March 21, in the Lady Eagles’ 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain

Following a 2-3 weekend in St. George, Utah, in the March Warm-Up tournament, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished the week’s slate strong with a 17-2 rout against Sunrise Mountain on Monday, March 21.

Routing the Miners in three innings, freshman Baylee Cook finished 2 for 3 with five runs batted in and a double. Sophomores Alexis Farrar (2 for 2) and Jordyn Wetherbee (1 for 1) drove in two runs apiece.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the win, throwing two innings, where she struck out four batters.

In Utah, the Lady Eagles picked up a 5-2 victory over Needles and a 10-0 victory over Lincoln County on Friday, March 18, followed by losses to Utah programs Duchesne 13-2, South Summit 13-9, and Idaho’s Blackfoot 10-3.

Against Needles, Bryant pitched six innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts. At the plate, senior Lily Hood batted 2 for 3, while senior Samantha Bahde and sophomore Farrar batted 1 for 3.

Against Lincoln County, senior Paeton Carver batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and a double. Bryant picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Sitting at 5-8 on the season, the Lady Eagles will host rival Moapa Valley on March 25, Friday, followed by a road game at Canyon Springs on Tuesday, March 29.

Boys golf

Playing their second league match of the season on March 17 at Boulder City municipal, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team placed first with a score of 379.

Defeating rival Pahrump Valley by 3 strokes, freshman Chase Kovacevich led the pack with a score of 88, and junior Bradley Lawson shot a 93.

Freshman Agustin Acosta shot a 98, and Jason Bardol shot a 100.

Their next match will be today, March 24, on the road against Pahrump Valley.

Swimming

Continuing to dominate the 3A landscape, both Boulder City High School swimming programs picked up victories in Mesquite on March 17.

Finishing with an overall score of 178, the girls defeated Eldorado (24 points) and Moapa Valley (23 points).

Leading the way for the girls was junior Josie McClaren, who finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Phoebe McClaren finished first in 200-yard freestyle.

Junior Tara Higley finished first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.

For the boys, who defeated Moapa Valley 129-57, sophomore Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Junior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Freshman Brigham Jensen finished first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Looking to stay dominant, the Eagles will be back in the pool on Saturday for a 3A swim meet at the Henderson Multigenerational pool.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Dylan Spencer drove in a run in Boulder City High Schoo ...
Eagles learn on the fly; get win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a tough 4-0 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, March 18, Boulder City High School’s baseball team knocked off rival Virgin Valley 6-2 on Tuesday, March 22.

(Deborah Wall) Giraffes are among the animals found at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Pal ...
Desert living heralded in Palm Springs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

For outdoor lovers who are looking for a family or multigenerational weekend, Palm Springs, California, will certainly fit the bill. While there are hundreds of wonderful things to do here, three places should top any list for those traveling with people of different ages.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Travis Hess, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, seen Mar ...
Eagles rout opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Somerset Academy Losee and Sunrise Mountain as it rides a four-game win streak.

(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.