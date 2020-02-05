66°F
Sports

Roundup: Girls remain atop league

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2020 - 3:01 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team remains in first place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after routing Chaparral 52-20 on Jan. 30.

Advancing to 15-6 on the season, the Lady Eagles controlled the game from the opening tip, charging out to a commanding 19-5 first-quarter lead. Chaparral was never able to score more than 6 points in a quarter.

“The girls did very well,” head coach Lisa Foster said. “We tried out a new defense that I kind of threw at them on the fly to see if we could do it and they responded well. That’s definitely something we could add down the road to our game. Overall, we did a great job against Chaparral.”

Senior Keely Alexander led the way against Chaparral, scoring a game-high 23 points.

“I can’t say enough good things about Keely,” Foster said. “She’s a coach’s dream. She works hard, (is) humble, shares the ball; she’s such an unselfish player. She knows we ask her to score a lot of points, but she’s always looking to get teammates involved. She’s fun to watch.”

Scoring in double figures for Boulder City was senior forward Ellie Howard, who added 10 points. Sophomore Samantha Bahde added 7 points and senior Sophia Morris scored 4 points.

Looking to extend their winning streak to five games, the Lady Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Feb. 7, followed by a home game against rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 11. After defeating Moapa Valley in a hard-fought 44-40 battle on Jan. 14, the Lady Eagles look to go for a regular season sweep of the Pirates.

“I try not to make the Moapa game bigger than what it is,” Foster said. “I tell the girls all our league games are important. Obviously, they know this game is important. I know our girls will go in there with intensity, ready to play.”

Bowling

After winning its season finale, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team will be heading to the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the 3A classification.

Routing Sunrise Mountain 1,801-1,399 on Jan. 30 at Boulder Bowl, the Eagles finished with an overall record of 88-11 to close the regular season.

Only rival Chaparral (89-10) finished with a better match record.

Leading the way for the boys were Jamison Kaboli, who bowled a 565, and Spencer Torgesen, who bowled a 440.

Justin Jolley added a score of 404 and William Wallace added a score of 392.

Looking to make some noise in the 3A state tournament, the Eagles will face SLAM Academy in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 12, at The Orleans Bowling Center.

Kaboli, Torgesen and Wallace competed for the individual title Tuesday, Feb. 4. Only Kaboli advanced to the finals; he was in first place after bowling a 649 for the series. The championship match will be played at 2:30 p.m. today, Feb. 6, at The Orleans.

The Lady Eagles ended their season with the Jan. 30 match against Sunrise Mountain, failing to qualify the team or individuals for the state tournament.

In their last match, the girls lost 1,062-517 to the Miners. Karsen Jolley bowled a 268 and Valerie Chavez bowled a 249.

Wrestling

Despite falling to rival Virgin Valley on Jan. 30, Boulder City High School’s boys wrestling team still can look forward to regional competition.

Defeated by the Bulldogs 43-34, the Eagles suffered a rare regular season loss to a 3A opponent, dropping their first contest of the season.

Shinning bright for the Eagles were seniors Ladd Cox (182 pounds), Cade Cowley (170 pounds) and Rafe Escheveria (195 pounds), who all pinned their opponents for victory.

Senior Curtis Brown (138 pounds) won his match decision.

Putting this loss out of mind, the Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Friday, Feb. 7, looking to bounce back 3A regional play.

“I’m really excited for regionals coming up,” head coach Jim Cox said. “We have some really good kids that are putting in the work. I’m excited for all my young guys and our leaders.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

