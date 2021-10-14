70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Girls rebound, score four wins

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 13, 2021 - 5:09 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Samantha Bahde goes after the ball Friday, Oct. 8, as t ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Samantha Bahde goes after the ball Friday, Oct. 8, as the Lady Eagles defeated Durango 4-1.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Mary Henderson, at front right, finished second out of ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Mary Henderson, at front right, finished second out of 29 competitors in the Lake Mead Preregionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 9. She will head into regionals this year as a favorite to win.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ruby Hood of Boulder City High School, seen Monday, Oct. 11, a ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ruby Hood of Boulder City High School, seen Monday, Oct. 11, at Boulder City Golf Course, finished the 3A southern regionals with a 246, putting her in 18th out of 21 golfers.

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team won four of its recent games, improving its record to 9-1-1 while rebounding off of its first loss.

Truly dominant during their four-game win streak, the Lady Eagles outscored their opponents 25-1 defeating Equipo Academy 7-10 on Oct. 5 and 6-1 on Monday, Oct. 11, while defeating Durango 4-0 on Oct. 8 and Del Sol 8-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

In its 7-0 win over Equipo Academy freshman Makayla Nelson scored two goals with an assist, while junior Bree Leavitt, sophomores Natasha Oeland, Abby Byington and Sydney Gibson each added one goal. Freshman Madison Hammond added a goal and two assists.

Defeating Equipo Academy 6-1, Leavitt, Oeland, Gibson and Nelson each scored one goal with an assist. Juniors Ava Payne and Miranda Williams each added a goal.

Against Durango, Leavitt scored a pair of goals, while Williams and Gibson added a goal each.

Looking to build upon their winning streak, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy today, Oct. 14, before traveling to Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 18.

For the boys, who tied with Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 0-0 on Oct. 7, they host SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 15, followed by a home game against Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team (798) finished second behind Pahrump Valley (791) when it hosted the 3A Southern Region tournament at Boulder Municipal and Boulder Creek on Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Junior Camryn Schaper led the way for the Lady Eagles, finishing second with a score of 175, just one stroke behind Eldorado’s Zariyah Bell-Kane.

Junior Ellie Speaker finished fourth with a score of 195, and senior Ella McKenzie finished 12th out of 21 golfers with a score of 209.

Closing out their season, the Lady Eagles will compete in the 3A state championships Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19, at the Canyons Course at Oasis Golf Club and Palms Golf Club in Mesquite.

Football

Falling to SLAM Academy 31-19 on Friday, Oct. 8, Boulder City High School’s football team dropped to 3-4 on the season.

Trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Eagles made it interesting in the third quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points before running out of gas in the fourth quarter.

Carrying the load for the Eagles was junior Hunter Moore, who rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Sophomore Jacob Bryant completed 9 of 14 for 96 yards.

Sophomore Derek Render caught two passes for 40 yards, and junior Matt Richardson caught four passes for 18 yards.

On defense, senior Issac Tuenge made seven tackles, and junior Caleb Ramsey-Brown made five tackles.

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Eagles will host Cadence on Friday, Oct. 15, for senior night, with hopes of gaining momentum heading into the postseason.

Cross-country

Senior Boulder City cross-country star Mary Henderson finished second out of 29 competitors as the Eagles competed in the Lake Mead Pre Regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Henderson set a new school record for the fastest time in a 3-mile event Oct. 2 as she nears the end of her cross-country career at BCHS. Competing in the Patriots Invitational, Henderson won the event with a time of 19:21.4, besting previous record holder Jessica Tobler (19:27.0), who set the record in 2012.

Henderson has finished inside the top 11 in all nine of her races, including six top four finishes and a pair of victories. She’ll head into regionals as one of the favorites.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished 16th out of 46 runners, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 19th.

Competing in the Bud O’Dea Frosh-Soph Championships at Desert Breeze Park on Tuesday, Oct. 12, freshman Ellie Palmer finished 28th out of 67 runners in the girls freshman race, and Brandon Pickett finished 30th out of 107 runners in the boys freshman race.

Traveling to Canyon Springs on Saturday, the Eagles will compete in the Southern Nevada Track Cross Country Coaches Association Invitational.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Zoey Robinson had 15 digs in F ...
Lady Eagles on win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After routing Cadence Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won its most recent three matches and is riding a five-game winning streak.

Boulder City High School seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose seen playing against The Meadows ...
Tennis seedings place BCHS in good position for titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Individual seedings for the boys and girls 3A Southern Region tennis tournament Oct. 19-22 have been set with several Eagles from Boulder City High School’s boys and girls teams selected.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Paeton Carver, a senior at Boulder City High School, defends t ...
Lady Eagles shut out
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team experienced its first taste of adversity, falling to Pahrump Valley 5-0 on Monday, Oct. 4, its first loss of the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Ben Schafler, left, and Nathan Pickett get in some pra ...
Victories prime teams for playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting Canyon Springs for their senior night, both Boulder City High School tennis programs rolled to victories as the postseason looms.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Ashlyn Hess added nine kills in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 ...
Roundup: Volleyball team nets two wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Getting back in the win column, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team won a pair of matches to advance to 16-10 on the season.

(Deborah Wall) The Alonzo H. Russell Home was built around 1862 and has been lovingly cared for ...
Pioneer spirit lingers in Grafton, Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Although Grafton, Utah, is just a few miles off the main road to Zion National Park, it seems worlds removed from the park’s bustle. It’s quite possible you’ll be the only visitor as you stroll among Grafton’s historic buildings, mature deciduous trees and open meadows with views of Zion.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore rushed for 14 ...
Offense sets the tone for 27-22 victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending a two-game skid, Boulder City High School’s football team got back in the win column Friday, Sept. 24, with a 27-22 victory over Pahrump Valley.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Bree Leavitt, a junior at Boulder City High School, sco ...
Lady Eagles soccer team on hot streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Flying high coming into October, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team sits at 5-0-1 on the season, outscoring its last two opponents 17-1 and head coach Arnold Oeland said he really likes the makeup on this year’s squad.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Lilly Mikkelson hits the ba ...
Roundup: Tennis teams cruise to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally finding a quality opponent to play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs got in near full matches for the first time in weeks.

(Deborah Wall) Ring bolts were placed in this narrow slot canyon by the Bureau of Land Manageme ...
Trip to Banshee Canyon short but adventurous
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

The Rings Trail to Banshee Canyon is a short but adventurous outing in California’s Mojave National Preserve. It offers the unique challenge of navigating a narrow slot canyon using ring bolts to aid you, on both the descent and the return.