Roundup: Girls rebound, score four wins

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team won four of its recent games, improving its record to 9-1-1 while rebounding off of its first loss.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Samantha Bahde goes after the ball Friday, Oct. 8, as the Lady Eagles defeated Durango 4-1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Mary Henderson, at front right, finished second out of 29 competitors in the Lake Mead Preregionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 9. She will head into regionals this year as a favorite to win.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Ruby Hood of Boulder City High School, seen Monday, Oct. 11, at Boulder City Golf Course, finished the 3A southern regionals with a 246, putting her in 18th out of 21 golfers.

Truly dominant during their four-game win streak, the Lady Eagles outscored their opponents 25-1 defeating Equipo Academy 7-10 on Oct. 5 and 6-1 on Monday, Oct. 11, while defeating Durango 4-0 on Oct. 8 and Del Sol 8-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

In its 7-0 win over Equipo Academy freshman Makayla Nelson scored two goals with an assist, while junior Bree Leavitt, sophomores Natasha Oeland, Abby Byington and Sydney Gibson each added one goal. Freshman Madison Hammond added a goal and two assists.

Defeating Equipo Academy 6-1, Leavitt, Oeland, Gibson and Nelson each scored one goal with an assist. Juniors Ava Payne and Miranda Williams each added a goal.

Against Durango, Leavitt scored a pair of goals, while Williams and Gibson added a goal each.

Looking to build upon their winning streak, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy today, Oct. 14, before traveling to Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 18.

For the boys, who tied with Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 0-0 on Oct. 7, they host SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 15, followed by a home game against Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team (798) finished second behind Pahrump Valley (791) when it hosted the 3A Southern Region tournament at Boulder Municipal and Boulder Creek on Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Junior Camryn Schaper led the way for the Lady Eagles, finishing second with a score of 175, just one stroke behind Eldorado’s Zariyah Bell-Kane.

Junior Ellie Speaker finished fourth with a score of 195, and senior Ella McKenzie finished 12th out of 21 golfers with a score of 209.

Closing out their season, the Lady Eagles will compete in the 3A state championships Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19, at the Canyons Course at Oasis Golf Club and Palms Golf Club in Mesquite.

Football

Falling to SLAM Academy 31-19 on Friday, Oct. 8, Boulder City High School’s football team dropped to 3-4 on the season.

Trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Eagles made it interesting in the third quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points before running out of gas in the fourth quarter.

Carrying the load for the Eagles was junior Hunter Moore, who rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Sophomore Jacob Bryant completed 9 of 14 for 96 yards.

Sophomore Derek Render caught two passes for 40 yards, and junior Matt Richardson caught four passes for 18 yards.

On defense, senior Issac Tuenge made seven tackles, and junior Caleb Ramsey-Brown made five tackles.

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Eagles will host Cadence on Friday, Oct. 15, for senior night, with hopes of gaining momentum heading into the postseason.

Cross-country

Senior Boulder City cross-country star Mary Henderson finished second out of 29 competitors as the Eagles competed in the Lake Mead Pre Regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Henderson set a new school record for the fastest time in a 3-mile event Oct. 2 as she nears the end of her cross-country career at BCHS. Competing in the Patriots Invitational, Henderson won the event with a time of 19:21.4, besting previous record holder Jessica Tobler (19:27.0), who set the record in 2012.

Henderson has finished inside the top 11 in all nine of her races, including six top four finishes and a pair of victories. She’ll head into regionals as one of the favorites.

For the boys, junior Brayden Jones finished 16th out of 46 runners, and senior Keifer Reinhart finished 19th.

Competing in the Bud O’Dea Frosh-Soph Championships at Desert Breeze Park on Tuesday, Oct. 12, freshman Ellie Palmer finished 28th out of 67 runners in the girls freshman race, and Brandon Pickett finished 30th out of 107 runners in the boys freshman race.

Traveling to Canyon Springs on Saturday, the Eagles will compete in the Southern Nevada Track Cross Country Coaches Association Invitational.

