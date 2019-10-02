Roundup: Girls prey on opponents’ weaknesses for victories

Sitting atop the 3A Sunrise League standings, Boulder City High School girls soccer team took care of Sunrise Mountain 2-0 on Sept. 26.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Julian Balmer shoots the ball around a Sunrise Mountain player during the Sept. 26 home game. BCHS lost 3 to 0.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Austin Morris stops a shot on goal during the Sept. 26 home game against Sunrise Mountain. BCHS lost 3 to 0.

Sitting atop the 3A Sunrise League standings, Boulder City High School girls soccer team took care of Sunrise Mountain 2-0 on Sept. 26.

Currently holding an 8-2-1 record, the Lady Eagles extended their winning streak to six games, continuing to focus on their one-game-at-a time approach to build success.

“The cool thing about these girls is they take it one game at a time,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “They’re focused on the opponent that’s in front of them. They don’t look back on our previous wins; they just see who’s next on the schedule and figure out what’s the best way to execute our strategy against that opponent. That approach has really made us successful. Every game they come into, they still feel like underdogs and they want to go out there and prove themselves.”

Ahead 1-0 at the half, the Lady Eagles kept their foot on the gas like they have all season, continuing to take advantage of opponents’ weaknesses and making halftime adjustments to build their winning streak.

Attacking from all directions, junior Barbara Williams and freshman Genevieve Balmer each contributed with a goal, while junior Sydney Kesler dished out an assist.

“We got ahead 1-0 in the first half and we huddled around during the break and asked ourselves, where are their weaknesses,”? Oeland said. “They saw Sunrise Mountain’s weaknesses and came out in the second half attacking. We’ve done it all season long. The girls have been able to find certain advantages and capitalize on them.”

Playing strong on both sides of the ball, senior Erin Taggard finished with a shutout in the net, her third of the season.

Off to their best start since 2012, the Lady Eagles look to continue their winning streak at home against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 7.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ outing against Chaparral on Wednesday, Oct. 2, will appear in next week’s issue.

Football

Snapping a three-game-winning streak, Boulder City High School football team fell to league rival Virgin Valley 14-7 on Friday, Sept. 27.

Dropping their league opener to the Bulldogs, the Eagles fell to 3-2 on the season.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Eagles got on the board in the third quarter with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Parker Reynolds to junior Scott Bahde.

Bahde caught four passes for 62 yards, while junior Deavin Lopez caught four passes for 36 yards. Reynolds completed 11 of 26 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Picking up yardage on the ground, senior Devon Walker rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Bahde and junior Matt Felsenfeld each generated six tackles, while sophomores Jace Waldron and Klyson Kaiwi each generated three tackles and an interception.

Looking to get a win in league play, homecoming comes at the perfect time for the Eagles with a winnable matchup against 2-4 SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 4.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer team fell to Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on Sept. 26.

The loss puts their record at 4-2 on the season and in fourth place in the 3A Sunrise League.

Unable to hang with the top-seeded Miners, the Eagles kept the match close for half the outing, trailing only 1-0, before giving up two second-half goals.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles travel to Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Oct. 7.

Results from the Eagles’ outing against Chaparral on Wednesday, Oct. 2, will also appear in next week’s issue.

Girls golf

Continuing to make its case as the best team in Southern Nevada, Boulder City High School girls golf team cruised to its fourth consecutive league win at CasaBlanca in Mesquite on Sept. 25.

The Lady Eagles edged out their rival Virgin Valley (451) with a meet low score of 378.

Senior Sydney Krumm led the pack, shooting an 85 on the day. Freshman Camryn Schaper finished second with a personal best score of 87.

Senior Makaela Perkins finished third with a score of 97, and junior Paige Rudd finished seventh with a score of 109.

The team is prepared to finish league play undefeated, playing its final league match at home Wednesday, Oct. 2; results from the game will appear in next week’s issue.

They play Palo Verde in a nonleague game Monday, Oct. 7, to help keep their skills sharp before regionals begin Oct. 16 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.