Sports

Roundup: Girls pick up big victory

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 15, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brooke Cullen goes up for a sh ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brooke Cullen goes up for a shot against Somerset Academy Losee on Dec. 8. Against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Dec. 9, she scored 6 points.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pound ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds) finished 7-0 at the Day of Thunder Duals in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split its pair of 3A recent games, advancing to 2-1 on the season.

Picking up a big 62-8 victory against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Dec. 9, the Lady Eagles avenged a 50-42 loss suffered against Somerset Academy Losee on Dec. 8.

Against Sky Pointe, junior Bree Leavitt led the way with 9 points. Senior Ella McKenzie and junior Callie Torgesen each added 7 points.

Senior Samantha Bahde, juniors Acacia Williams and Brooke Cullen and sophomore Kiley Flowers all added 6 points each.

Against Somerset Losee, McKenzie scored 10 points, while Bahde and Torgesen added 8 points each.

The Lady Eagles will host rival Virgin Valley on Friday, Dec. 17.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team won both of its most recent matches, while the girls finished 1-1.

Defeating Sunrise Mountain (1,917-1,248) on Dec. 8 and SLAM Academy (1,893-1,099) on Dec. 9, the boys head into winter break with a winning streak.

Against Sunrise Mountain, senior William Wallace bowled a 566 and senior Jason Bardol bowled a 561.

Against SLAM Academy, Wallace bowled a 649, while Bardol bowled a 497.

For the girls, junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 361 in the Lady Eagles’ 1,349-1,095 victory over Sunrise Mountain. Senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 350 and freshman Madalyn Salas bowled a 322.

In a 1,311-1,247 loss to Equipo Academy on Dec. 9, Powers bowled a 374.

Off for winter break, the Eagles will resume play Jan. 6 against The Meadows at the Suncoast.

Flag football

Boulder City High School’s girls flag football team dropped to 1-3 on the season, falling 18-14 to Del Sol on Dec. 8.

Battling back toward the end, the Lady Eagles took their final possession with 1:30 left in the game but were unable to secure the win.

Junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 13 of 25 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Junior Ava Payne caught three passes for 58 yards and a score. Payne also rushed for 37 yards on four carries.

Junior Ellie Speaker caught six passes for 62 yards.

On defense, Payne returned an interception for a touchdown.

Off for Christmas break, the Lady Eagles will resume their season Jan. 7 against Sunrise Mountain at home.

Wrestling

The wrestling team from Boulder City High School placed fifth out of 18 teams at the Day of Thunder Duals in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Featuring three champions at the event, seniors Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) and Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds), each finished 7-0, along with junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds).

Junior Hunter Moore (160 pounds) finished in second place with a 6-1 record.

Competing this Friday, the Eagles will head to Virgin Valley for The Growler Tournament.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

