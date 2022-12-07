40°F
Sports

Roundup: Girls lose despite tough play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 3:56 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior quarterback Salah Coplin, second from left, gets ready to throw the ball to her team during Monday’s, Dec. 5, 19-14 loss to Del Sol.
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Karsen Jolley prepares to throw her ball down the lane during Monday’s, Dec. 5, 2022, match agaist Mojave High School. The Lady Eagles won 1,288-482.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard this week, dropping a trio of contests.

Playing tough despite the result, the Lady Eagles fell to Silverado 28-12 on Dec. 1, Del Sol 19-14 on Monday, and Basic 35-34 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Playing to the final whistle with Basic, the Lady Eagles unsuccessfully went for a two-point conversion at the end of the game.

Senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected on 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while rushing for 76 yards and a score on the ground.

Seniors Ava Del Rio, Ella Morris and Ava Payne also added rushing scores.

Hanging tough with Del Sol, Coplin and Del Rio each rushed for a pair of scores.

Sitting with a 1-3 record, the Lady Eagles will host Cimarron today.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team finished its most recent slate with a 2-1 record, defeating Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Dec. 2, and Mojave on Monday, while falling to The Meadows on Nov. 30.

In the 1,567-708 defeat of Sunrise Mountain, junior Mattisse Arlequin bowled a 432 and senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 422.

Defeating Mojave 1,451-1,428, Castellanos bowled a 428, while sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 384.

Falling to The Meadows 1,745-1,424, Castellanos bowled a 388.

The Eagles will take on Sloan Canyon at Boulder Bowl on Friday, Dec. 9, before the winter break.

The girls bowling team also finished its recent slate of games with a 2-1 record, defeating Sunrise Mountain on Friday, and Mojave on Monday,, while falling to The Meadows on Nov. 30.

Senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 355 in the 1,301-833 defeat of Sunrise Mountain. Junior Ashlyn Sharp bowled a 340.

Defeating Mojave 1,288-482, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 408 and junior Emma Wood bowled a 319.

Salas bowled a 375 when the team fell to The Meadows 1,320-1,262.

The Lady Eagles will take on Sloan Canyon at Boulder Bowl on Friday, Dec. 9, before the winter break.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

