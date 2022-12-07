Roundup: Girls lose despite tough play
Boulder City High School’s flag football team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard this week, dropping a trio of contests.
Boulder City High School’s flag football team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard this week, dropping a trio of contests.
Playing tough despite the result, the Lady Eagles fell to Silverado 28-12 on Dec. 1, Del Sol 19-14 on Monday, and Basic 35-34 on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Playing to the final whistle with Basic, the Lady Eagles unsuccessfully went for a two-point conversion at the end of the game.
Senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected on 16 of 27 passes for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while rushing for 76 yards and a score on the ground.
Seniors Ava Del Rio, Ella Morris and Ava Payne also added rushing scores.
Hanging tough with Del Sol, Coplin and Del Rio each rushed for a pair of scores.
Sitting with a 1-3 record, the Lady Eagles will host Cimarron today.
Bowling
Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team finished its most recent slate with a 2-1 record, defeating Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Dec. 2, and Mojave on Monday, while falling to The Meadows on Nov. 30.
In the 1,567-708 defeat of Sunrise Mountain, junior Mattisse Arlequin bowled a 432 and senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 422.
Defeating Mojave 1,451-1,428, Castellanos bowled a 428, while sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 384.
Falling to The Meadows 1,745-1,424, Castellanos bowled a 388.
The Eagles will take on Sloan Canyon at Boulder Bowl on Friday, Dec. 9, before the winter break.
The girls bowling team also finished its recent slate of games with a 2-1 record, defeating Sunrise Mountain on Friday, and Mojave on Monday,, while falling to The Meadows on Nov. 30.
Senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 355 in the 1,301-833 defeat of Sunrise Mountain. Junior Ashlyn Sharp bowled a 340.
Defeating Mojave 1,288-482, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 408 and junior Emma Wood bowled a 319.
Salas bowled a 375 when the team fell to The Meadows 1,320-1,262.
The Lady Eagles will take on Sloan Canyon at Boulder Bowl on Friday, Dec. 9, before the winter break.
Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.
Upcoming games
Bowling
Friday, Dec. 9, nonleague match at Boulder Bowl, 3 p.m.
Flag football
Thursday, Dec. 8, vs. Cimmaron Memorial, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 4:30 p.m. varsity; 6 p.m. freshmen
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, La Costa Canyon Classic in La Costa Canyon, California, varsity
Saturday, Dec. 10, Foothill Duals at Foothill High School, junior varsity