Roundup: Girls get decisive victories

Boulder City High School’s softball team advanced to 10-10 on the season after defeating Desert Pines and Pahrump Valley during its most recent round of games.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Samantha Bahde runs toward first base during Tuesday’s, April 26, game against Pahrump Valley. The Lady Eagles won 11-5.

In its 11-5 victory over Pahrump Valley on Tuesday, April 26, sophomore Alexis Farrar batted 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and a double, while senior Alyssa Bryant batted 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run and double apiece.

Chipping in a pair of RBIs each, sophomore Taylnn Madrid batted 1 for 3 and senior Jaiden Van Diest batted 1 for 4.

On the mound, Bryant picked up the victory, striking out 12 batters.

Defeating Desert Pines 17-0 on April 20, junior Sarah Coplin batted 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a triple. Sophomore Jordyn Wetherbee batted 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a double.

On the mound, Bryant picked up the win, striking out three batters.

Sitting at first place in the 3A Desert League, the Lady Eagles have now won six consecutive games, peaking at the right time.

“It’s super important to finish first in our league because the stronger we finish, the better position we’ll be in for the playoffs,” Bryant said. “That means a better chance of us going to state.”

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Lady Eagles will travel to Valley today, April 28, followed by a road game at SLAM Academy on Monday, May 2.

Swimming

Competing at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Saturday, April 23, Boulder City High School’s boys swim team defeated Durango 363-66, while the girls competed among themselves as the lone 3A participant.

Highlighting the boys’ efforts was sophomore Troy Higley’s first-place wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Freshman John Dickerman placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and freshman Leandre Daniels placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

For the girls, junior Josie McClaren placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Junior Tara Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.

Prepping for their last regular season meet of the season, the Eagles will take the pool Saturday April 30 at Henderson Multigenerational Center

Boys golf

Prepping for their last league match of the regular season today, April 28, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, Boulder City High School’s varsity boys golf team currently stands in second place.

Holding a team score of 37 points, the Eagles trail only rival Pahrump Valley (39 points) in the standings, looking to close the gap heading into regionals.

Fielding a talented roster, freshman Agustin Acosta ranks fourth individually in league play, while junior Bradley Lawson ranks fifth.

Rounding out the Eagles’ core, freshman Chase Kovacevich, junior Kason Jensen, senior Jason Bardol and freshman Hank Stark are ranked seventh through 10th respectively out of 36 players, according to coach Andy Schaper.

