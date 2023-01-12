Roundup: Girls fall to Foothill

Playing up in competition, Boulder City High School’s flag football team fell to Foothill 33-18 on Jan. 5.

Senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected on 11 of 30 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, including one with sophomore Makayla Nelson for a score.

On the ground, Coplin rushed for 68 yards and a score on 10 carries. Senior Ava Del Rio rushed for 44 yards and a score on five carries.

On defense, senior Ava Payne tallied six tackles and a sack, while junior Jordyn Wetherbee added a pair of sacks.

Looking to get back on the right track, the Lady Eagles have a trio of home games this week, starting today, Jan. 12, against Amplus Academy before facing Pinecrest Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, and rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Boys basketball

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a much-needed victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, defeating the Pirates 52-45.

“This was a really good win for us,” head coach John Balistere said. “I felt this was our first complete game of the season.”

Senior Bruce Woodbury led the way with 13 points and five rebounds; junior Roman Rose added 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior Bret Pendleton added 11 points.

Finishing 1-2 during its most recent slate of games, the Eagles fell to Sloan Canyon 57-55 on Friday, Jan. 6, and Basic 70-60 on Jan. 4.

Against Basic, Pendleton, Rose, senior Brayden Jones and sophomore Luke Wright each scored 11 points.

Looking to build off their rivalry victory, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy today, Jan. 12, followed by a home game against Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s bowling teams were dominant against SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 6, at Sam’s Town.

Sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 497 to lead all Eagles and helped the boys secure victory in a 1,818-1,407 match. Sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 459.

Helping the girls in their 1,427-1,221 victory, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 398 and senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 346.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles have games today, Jan. 12, at Gold Coast against Somerset Academy Losee and Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sam’s Town against Coral Academy.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.