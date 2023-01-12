54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Girls fall to Foothill

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 11, 2023 - 4:01 pm
 

Playing up in competition, Boulder City High School’s flag football team fell to Foothill 33-18 on Jan. 5.

Senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected on 11 of 30 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, including one with sophomore Makayla Nelson for a score.

On the ground, Coplin rushed for 68 yards and a score on 10 carries. Senior Ava Del Rio rushed for 44 yards and a score on five carries.

On defense, senior Ava Payne tallied six tackles and a sack, while junior Jordyn Wetherbee added a pair of sacks.

Looking to get back on the right track, the Lady Eagles have a trio of home games this week, starting today, Jan. 12, against Amplus Academy before facing Pinecrest Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, and rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Boys basketball

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a much-needed victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, defeating the Pirates 52-45.

“This was a really good win for us,” head coach John Balistere said. “I felt this was our first complete game of the season.”

Senior Bruce Woodbury led the way with 13 points and five rebounds; junior Roman Rose added 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior Bret Pendleton added 11 points.

Finishing 1-2 during its most recent slate of games, the Eagles fell to Sloan Canyon 57-55 on Friday, Jan. 6, and Basic 70-60 on Jan. 4.

Against Basic, Pendleton, Rose, senior Brayden Jones and sophomore Luke Wright each scored 11 points.

Looking to build off their rivalry victory, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy today, Jan. 12, followed by a home game against Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s bowling teams were dominant against SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 6, at Sam’s Town.

Sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 497 to lead all Eagles and helped the boys secure victory in a 1,818-1,407 match. Sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 459.

Helping the girls in their 1,427-1,221 victory, sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 398 and senior Karsen Jolley bowled a 346.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles have games today, Jan. 12, at Gold Coast against Somerset Academy Losee and Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sam’s Town against Coral Academy.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(File photo) AJ Pouch, a senior at Virginia Tech, finishing fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke ...
Pouch finishes 5th at U.S. Open, eyes Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2018 graduate of Boulder City High School, finished off the U.S. Open strong on Dec. 3, qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kylie Flowers blocks th ...
Strong defense key to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up its first league victory of the season, defeating Del Sol 41-34 on Monday, Jan. 9.

(Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw) Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program came away ...
Holiday tourney test girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament during the winter break, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 record.

(Photo courtesy John Balistere) Taking a break from the Orange Holiday Classic in Orange, Calif ...
Eagles rebound from tourney losses with strong win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a 1-3 stint in the Orange holiday tournament in California, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a 57-11 victory over Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

(Courtney Willilams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Lane Pusko, seen warmi ...
Roundup: Boys bowling team wins first match of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys bowling team won its first match of 2023 at The Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 3, knocking off Canyon Springs 1,767-1,723.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Zane Grothe, seen after competing in the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Ser ...
Grothe earns spot in trials for Olympic team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of 48 men and 51 women who earned 2024 U.S. Olympic trials spots while competing at the 2022 US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen pinning is ...
Roundup: Irby-Brownson, Moore shine at wrestling match
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School seniors Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) and Hunter Moore (170 pounds) held their own among the best wrestlers in the country during the Reno Tournament of Champions held Friday and Saturday in Northern Nevada.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Kennedy Barrow, a senior at Boulder City High School, d ...
Girls find winning recipe: strong offense, rebounds
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball team defeated Mater Academy East 59-45 on Friday, Dec. 9.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Luke Wright, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, r ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team falls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of contests recently, falling to Somerset Academy Losee on Dec. 7 and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 9.