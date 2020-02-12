60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Girls fall short on football field

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 12, 2020 - 3:50 pm
 

After dropping a pair of league contests, Boulder City High School’s flag football team will need to bounce back quickly with the postseason looming ahead.

Staying close with their competition but unable to earn victories, the Lady Eagles fell to Del Sol 13-6 on Friday, Feb. 7, and rival Virgin Valley 12-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Against Del Sol, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins completed 16 of 32 passes for 128 yards.

Senior Makena Arboreen added 37 rushing yards and a score. She also caught five passes for 53 yards.

Sophomore Paeton Carver caught five passes for 40 yards.

Against Virgin Valley, Perkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 78 yards. Senior Emily Rinella rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries.

Looking to bounce back during their regular season finale, the Lady Eagles will host Chaparral tonight, Feb. 13, for senior night.

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School girls basketball team dropped to second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after a recent pair of defeats.

Entering the week in first place, the Lady Eagles lost to Moapa Valley 50-29 on Friday, Feb. 7, and Virgin Valley 34-28 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Traveling to Moapa Valley, senior Keely Alexander led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 15 points, while star senior Ellie Howard was only able to contribute with 2 points. Junior Callie Williams and sophomore Samantha Bahde each added 5 points.

Playing better against Virgin Valley at home, the Lady Eagles were able to keep the game tight for a majority of the evening, but were unable to overcome a 9-3 third-quarter run by the Bulldogs.

Alexander, who scored 11 points, led the way. Howard scored 7 points and freshman Acacia Williams added 5 points.

Looking to conclude the regular season on a high note, the Lady Eagles will travel to Somerset Academy, Sky Pointe tonight, Feb. 13.

Bowling

Senior star Jamison Kaboli placed third as he represented Boulder City High School at the 3A bowling individual state championships at The Orleans Bowling Center on Feb. 6.

Kaboli finished with a total score of 1,191, trailing only The Meadows Brandon Medina (1,282) and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe Losee’s Makoa Hookana (1,232).

Bowling six games, Kaboli finished with a state-high 266 points during his second match, en route to a bronze effort. He led after the first three rounds with a score of 649, before Medina and Hookana came on with strong finishes.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review) Kamry Bailey, a junior at Boulder City High School, was recen ...
Bailey earns national accolade
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Kamry Bailey added another accolade to her long list of achievements.

(Rich Viera/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox was named the individ ...
Wrestlers head to state with region champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ladd Cox, a senior star at Boulder City High School, emerged as the individual champion in the 170-pound division at the 3A Southern Region wrestling tournament, leading the way for the Eagles.

(Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jacob Sanford scored 8 points ...
Eagles ride wave of wins to league title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team clinched the top seed in the 3A Sunrise League standings after defeating a pair of rivals in its recent slate of games.

(Deborah Wall) The Yuma Territorial Prison in Yuma, Arizona, opened in 1876 and housed more tha ...
Yuma’s history on full display
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A weekend getaway to Yuma, Arizona, isn’t a destination for those seeking glitz and glamour, but it’s an interesting town noted for its historic sites and outdoor spots.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Eagles’ win resonates
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team earned a huge 57-39 victory over rival Chaparral on Jan. 30, rebounding from its only league loss of the season. They were defeated by the Cowboys 65-59 on Jan. 8.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen in ...
Team finds itself at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team finds itself at a crossroad after splitting a pair of recent games.

Roundup: Girls remain atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team remains in first place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after routing Chaparral 52-20 on Jan. 30.

(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Junior Ethan Speaker runs drills during pract ...
Scouts see Speaker’s star soar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

When Boulder City High School star basketball player Ethan Speaker steps onto the hardwood, all eyes are on him — eyes of his coach, opposing players and coaches, the crowd and college recruiters and evaluators.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Scooting his defender out of the way, Boulder City High ...
Eagles boost win streak to five
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won a trio of games during its recent slate of play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella, seen fig ...
Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.