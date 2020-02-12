Roundup: Girls fall short on football field

After dropping a pair of league contests, Boulder City High School’s flag football team will need to bounce back quickly with the postseason looming ahead.

Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, right, prepares to pass as the Lady Eagles faced Del Sol on Friday, Feb. 7, at home. The girls lost 13-6.

Staying close with their competition but unable to earn victories, the Lady Eagles fell to Del Sol 13-6 on Friday, Feb. 7, and rival Virgin Valley 12-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Against Del Sol, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins completed 16 of 32 passes for 128 yards.

Senior Makena Arboreen added 37 rushing yards and a score. She also caught five passes for 53 yards.

Sophomore Paeton Carver caught five passes for 40 yards.

Against Virgin Valley, Perkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 78 yards. Senior Emily Rinella rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries.

Looking to bounce back during their regular season finale, the Lady Eagles will host Chaparral tonight, Feb. 13, for senior night.

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School girls basketball team dropped to second place in the 3A Sunrise League standings after a recent pair of defeats.

Entering the week in first place, the Lady Eagles lost to Moapa Valley 50-29 on Friday, Feb. 7, and Virgin Valley 34-28 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Traveling to Moapa Valley, senior Keely Alexander led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 15 points, while star senior Ellie Howard was only able to contribute with 2 points. Junior Callie Williams and sophomore Samantha Bahde each added 5 points.

Playing better against Virgin Valley at home, the Lady Eagles were able to keep the game tight for a majority of the evening, but were unable to overcome a 9-3 third-quarter run by the Bulldogs.

Alexander, who scored 11 points, led the way. Howard scored 7 points and freshman Acacia Williams added 5 points.

Looking to conclude the regular season on a high note, the Lady Eagles will travel to Somerset Academy, Sky Pointe tonight, Feb. 13.

Bowling

Senior star Jamison Kaboli placed third as he represented Boulder City High School at the 3A bowling individual state championships at The Orleans Bowling Center on Feb. 6.

Kaboli finished with a total score of 1,191, trailing only The Meadows Brandon Medina (1,282) and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe Losee’s Makoa Hookana (1,232).

Bowling six games, Kaboli finished with a state-high 266 points during his second match, en route to a bronze effort. He led after the first three rounds with a score of 649, before Medina and Hookana came on with strong finishes.

