Sports

BCHS snaps losing streak

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise Mountain in a 12-0 victory on April 9.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise Mountain in a 12-0 victory on April 9.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 11, 2024 - 3:20 pm
 

Snapping a three-game skid, Boulder City High School baseball routed Sunrise Mountain 12-0 on April 9.

“We’ve had a tough schedule,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We faced The Meadows right out of the chute, which is probably going to be the toughest team on our side. We just have to find a way to compete. A win today helps build confidence. Hopefully we can figure things out moving forward.”

Routing the Miners in four innings, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff was absolutely dominant on the mound, picking up his third win of the season.

Throwing four innings, Wagstaff allowed only two hits, while striking out seven batters.

At the plate, the dual-threat batted 1-for-2, with a stolen base.

“Ethan is a competitor,” Crine said. “He’s left-handed, so that in itself is an advantage. It’s been great seeing him lock in and put us in a position to win.”

Gaining run support, the Eagles erupted for nine runs in the first inning, led by senior Derek Render who finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in and a double.

Junior Sam Bonar batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while senior Ian Aldridge batted 1-for-2 with a double.

Sophomores Aiden Armstrong and Karter Law each batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.

“This is a young team,” Crine said. “Even our seniors and juniors don’t have a lot of varsity experience. Our guys are still learning the speed of the game. We’re hopeful to figure it out and make a run at the playoffs.”

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles (6-7) will travel to Sunrise Mountain today, followed by a home game against Democracy Prep on Friday and a road game at Chaparral on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

