Sports

No-hitter paces Lady Eagles in blowout

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 4, 2024 - 6:17 pm
 

Advancing to 9-5 on the season, Boulder City High School softball defeated The Meadows 15-0 on March 27.

Routing the Mustangs in four innings, junior Baylee Cook batted 4-for-4, with two runs batted in and a double, while sophomore Hayden Nordstrom batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Senior Jordyn Wetherbee batted 3-for-4 with an RBI double, while senior Talynn Madrid batted 3-for-4.

On the mound, sophomore Payton Rogers threw a no-hitter, while striking out four batters.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will host Valley today, followed by a home game on Friday and road game at Canyon Springs on Tuesday.

Golf

In a league match on March 25 at Mountain Falls, Boulder City High School boys golf placed second, falling behind rival Pahrump Valley.

Trailing by six strokes, the Eagles finished with a team score of 371, 83 strokes above par.

Finishing tied for second out of 19 golfers, junior Agustin Acosta shot an 89 on the day, while junior Chase Kovacevi finished fifth with a score of 92.

The Eagles will travel to Los Prados Golf Club on April 22 for their next meet.

Baseball

In the midst of growing pains, Boulder City High School baseball is on a three-game skid, dropping to 5-7 and seventh on the season.

In an 18-2 loss to Spring Valley on March 30, senior Derek Render batted 1-for-2 with a double, while sophomore Ethan Wagstaff batted 1-for-2.

In an 11-1 loss to The Meadows on April 2, Render batted 1-for-2 with an RBI double.

The Eagles fell to The Meadows 10-0 on April 1.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

