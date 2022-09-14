Roundup: Girls cruise to victory on soccer field

Riding a three-game win streak, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team recently cruised to a pair of victories to advance to 5-3-1 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, kicked the ball to her teammate to score a goal during Tuesday’s, Sept. 13, 13-0 win against Mojave.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Ella Morris serves the ball to her opponent during Monday’s, Sept. 12, 2022 match against Western High School.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Paul Moll, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, competes in the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Putting on an offensive clinic, the Lady Eagles defeated Chaparral 9-0 on Sept. 7 and Mojave 13-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Striking fast and often, junior Natasha Oeland and sophomore Makayla Nelson each scored three goals against the Cowboys. Junior Indy Ruth added two goals.

Oeland, Nelson and Ruth each dished out an assist as well on the day, while senior Ashley Mendez and junior Izabel Rehrer both dished out two assists.

“Our objective at the Chaparral game was to get our offensive strategy perfected with a diversity of striking options and we met our mark,” said head coach Arnold Oeland. “We also wanted to refine our possession and offensive development skills.”

Continuing the trend against Mojave, Nelson scored seven goals and an assist, and Natasha Oeland added four goals with six assists. Mendez added a goal against the Rattlers, and sophomore Alyssa Degregory added a goal with two assists.

Junior Saige Schweich dished out three assists, and senior Miranda Williams added an assist.

“We are now settled into the BC system of play, which includes precision passing and tactical finishes,” Arnold Oeland said. “Our team is playing as one. They have really come together and become a team of players.”

Boy soccer

Bouncing back with a win, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team defeated Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 8 to advance to 4-5 on the season.

Defeating the Trojans with a balanced offensive attack, junior Antonio Costa and Roman Rose scored goals, along with sophomore Luke Wright.

Wright also added an assist against the Trojans, while sophomores Robert Crowl and Sean Pendleton added an assist as well.

In the net, sophomore Zane Ranney made 11 saves at goalie.

Looking to get to .500 on the season, the Eagles will host Basic on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by a home game against SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Tennis

Defeating rival Moapa Valley 15-3 with ease on Sept. 8, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team looks like a real contender in the 3A classification.

Advancing to 5-1 on the season, the girls went undefeated in doubles play behind the mixed duo combinations of seniors Ella Morris, Rose Randall and Callie Torgesen, juniors Julia Carmichael and Chiara Steffes and sophomore Chayce Larson.

In singles play, juniors Lillian Mikkelson finished 2-1 and Emma Wood finished 1-1.

Sophomore Sydnee Freeman finished 2-0.

Picking up a 12-0 forfeit victory over Western on Monday, Sept. 12, Mikkelson finished 2-0 in singles play.

The boys fell to Moapa Valley 10-8, giving them a 4-2 record for the season.

In doubles play, the senior duo of Josh Miller and Jeremy Spencer finished 3-0. Senior Tyler Lemmel and junior Ike Pappas finished 2-1 in singles play.

Picking up a forfeit victory over Western, Miller and Spencer finished 1-0, while senior Zach Muller finished 1-0 in singles play.

Looking to challenge themselves, the Eagles will travel to Foothill today, Sept. 15, before hosting Adelson on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Cross-country

Competing at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, senior Brayden Jones finished 14th out of 85 runners for the boys.

For the boys in the freshman-sophomore race, sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 38th out of 177 runners, while sophomore Paul Moll and freshman Preston VanBeveran finished 99th and 119th, respectively.

For the girls in the freshman-sophomore race, sophomores Natalie Carranza and Samantha Langmaid finished 64th and 69th out of 85 runners.

Boulder City will participate in the Moapa Valley Pirate Invitational at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

