Roundup: Four Eagles head to Reno for state tennis tourney

Four Boulder City High School tennis players will head to state on Friday , Oct. 28 , looking to capture an individual title in Reno, at the Plumas Tennis Center.

(Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Ike Pappas, left, and Tyler Lemmel celebrate after placing second at regionals played at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Oct. 21.

For the boys, the doubles duo of seniors Tyler Lemmel and Ike Pappas will represent Southern Nevada as the No. 2 seed, after finishing second at regionals.

For the girls, the doubles duo of junior Julia Carmichael and sophomore Chayce Larson will represent Southern Nevada as the No. 4 seed, along with junior singles competitor Lilllian Mikkelson.

Making their way to the championship match at regionals, Lemmel and Pappas fell to The Meadows’ duo of Phillippe Kosyagin and Alberto Pereira 6-3, 6-3.

Carmichael and Larson fell to The Meadows duo of Amy Choi and Caitlyn Kim 7-5, 7-5 in the third-place match, while Mikkelson fell to Moapa Valley’s Savannah Aikele in the third-place match 6-0, 6-1.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team’s season record stands at 9-7-3 after a recent win and a tie.

After tying with Durango 2-2 on Oct. 20, the Lady Eagles’ offense exploded Monday, Oct. 24, against Del Sol in a 9-1 victory.

Routing Del Sol, sophomore Makayla Nelson recorded a three-goal hat trick with three assists on the day. It was her sixth hat trick of the season.

Junior Natasha Oeland added two goals and a pair of assists. Junior Madison Hammond added a goal and a pair of assists.

Senior Miranda Williams added both a goal and assist, while Ashley Mendez added a goal. Junior Indy Ruth also scored a goal.

Tying with Durango 2-2, Nelson and Williams each scored a goal.

Looking to make a playoff push, results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday home game against SLAM Academy will appear in next week’s issue.

Boys soccer

Playing in a pair of hard-fought matches, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team won a game and dropped another to advance to 9-10-1 on the season.

Defeating Somerset Academy Sky Pointe 3-0 on Oct. 19, senior Gavin Kessler scored a pair of goals, and sophomore Ben Porter added a goal.

Junior Roman Rose and sophomore Sean Pendleton each added an assist.

Hanging tough with SLAM Academy on Oct. 25 in a 5-4 loss, Rose recorded a three-goal hat trick, while Kessler added a goal.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School’s girls golf team finished fourth at the 3A state tournament meet at Genoa Lakes on Oct. 18, highlighted by a second-place effort from senior Camryn Schaper.

Finishing with an overall score of 158, Schaper fell just short of Douglas winner Giana Zinke, who shot 156 over the two-day event.

The team finished with a score of 860 points.

Senior Rylee Landerman finished 20th with a score of 207, and senior Ellie Speaker shot a 237 to finish 28th.

Kaitlynn Trobiani finished 32nd with a score of 258.

