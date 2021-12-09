Roundup: Flag football team gets first win

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up its first win Tuesday , Dec. 7, defeating 4A Foothill 27-6.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, grabs the flag off an opponent from Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 2 in the Lady Eagles’ 27-6 loss.

Junior quarterback Salah Coplin led the winning effort, completing 11 of 17 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Juniors Ava Payne (89 rushing yards) and Ava Del Rio (37 rushing yards) each rushed for a touchdown.

On defense, junior Cheyenne Kirk intercepted a pair of passes.

Splitting the week 1-1, the Lady Eagles fell 27-6 to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 2.

Coplin gave Boulder City its lone score with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Sitting 1-2 on the season, the Lady Eagles will be off until Jan. 7.

A recap of Wednesday’s game against Del Sol on Wednesday will appear in next week’s issue.

Bowling

Getting a winning streak going, Boulder City High School’s girls bowling team finished 2-1 in its most recent matches, while the boys finished 1-2.

Picking up a pair of wins, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 1,182-1,098 on Dec. 2 and Coral Academy 1,233-902 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

They lost to Shadow Ridge 1,647-1,351 on Dec. 1.

Against Western, freshman Madalyn Salas bowled a 319 and junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 318.

Against Coral Academy, Salas bowled a 341, while Jolley bowled a 299,

For the boys, their lone win came against Western 1,539-816, highlighted by a 480 performance from senior Jason Bardol. Senior William Wallace bowled a 431.

The boys fell to Shadow Ridge 2,494-1,825 and Coral Academy 1,876-1,874.

Against Coral Academy, Wallace bowled a 561 and Bardol bowled a 560.

Traveling to Sam’s Town today for their last match before winter break, the boys will play SLAM Academy, while the girls will play Equipo Academy.

