Sports

Roundup: Flag football team gets first win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2021 - 5:41 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, grabs the flag off an opponent from Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 2 in the Lady Eagles’ 27-6 loss.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up its first win Tuesday, Dec. 7, defeating 4A Foothill 27-6.

Junior quarterback Salah Coplin led the winning effort, completing 11 of 17 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Juniors Ava Payne (89 rushing yards) and Ava Del Rio (37 rushing yards) each rushed for a touchdown.

On defense, junior Cheyenne Kirk intercepted a pair of passes.

Splitting the week 1-1, the Lady Eagles fell 27-6 to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 2.

Coplin gave Boulder City its lone score with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Sitting 1-2 on the season, the Lady Eagles will be off until Jan. 7.

A recap of Wednesday’s game against Del Sol on Wednesday will appear in next week’s issue.

Bowling

Getting a winning streak going, Boulder City High School’s girls bowling team finished 2-1 in its most recent matches, while the boys finished 1-2.

Picking up a pair of wins, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 1,182-1,098 on Dec. 2 and Coral Academy 1,233-902 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

They lost to Shadow Ridge 1,647-1,351 on Dec. 1.

Against Western, freshman Madalyn Salas bowled a 319 and junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 318.

Against Coral Academy, Salas bowled a 341, while Jolley bowled a 299,

For the boys, their lone win came against Western 1,539-816, highlighted by a 480 performance from senior Jason Bardol. Senior William Wallace bowled a 431.

The boys fell to Shadow Ridge 2,494-1,825 and Coral Academy 1,876-1,874.

Against Coral Academy, Wallace bowled a 561 and Bardol bowled a 560.

Traveling to Sam’s Town today for their last match before winter break, the boys will play SLAM Academy, while the girls will play Equipo Academy.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, ...
Preseason wins boost Eagles’ confidence
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing exceptionally well in the Lake Mead Invitational, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Seniors take first at wrestling meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Jimmy Hamada Classic in La Costa, California, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 41 teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in t ...
Wrestlers tie for first at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ella McKenzie, a senior at Boulder City High School, go ...
Girls rout Basic 48-19
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday, Nov. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Driving to the basket, Boulder City High School senior ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team has rough start to season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

It wasn’t the start to the season it wanted, but Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team certainly got what it asked for against 4A Green Valley in a tough 57-46 matchup Monday, Nov. 29.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel in Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Grapevine C ...
Canyon home to many petroglyphs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grapevine Canyon is one of the finest petroglyph sites in Southern Nevada. It is also one of the easiest to visit on a day trip, located in the southern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Laughlin, and approachable by roads fit for passenger cars. The short hike to the rock art itself is easy.

Mary Henderson, seen competing Sept. 11 in the Larry Burgess Invitational, was named to the All ...
Roundup: Henderson named to All-Southern team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls cross-country star Mary Henderson was named to the All Southern Nevada first team for her efforts this season.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Spragno Appraisals, from left, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri ...
City Recreation, Nov. 25
By Boulder City Review

Spragno volleyball team nets title

(Mark Misuraca) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, seen at the 3A regional c ...
Henderson ends time at BCHS with third-place state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls cross-country star Mary Henderson finished third at the 3A state championship meet Nov. 6 at Shadow Mountain Park in Reno, Nevada.

Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt, seen scoring a goal in the first round of the 3A ...
State match primes girls for next season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell in the state semifinals to South Tahoe on Friday, Nov. 12, at Pahrump Valley High School.