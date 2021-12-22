Roundup: Eagles defeat longtime rival

Putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 71-56 on Friday , Dec. 17 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, scored 21 points against rival Virgin Valley on Friday, Dec. 17. The Eagles won the game 71-56.

Outscoring the Bulldogs by 11 points in the final period, senior guards Hayden Sullivan and Martin Thompson scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the Eagles, which advanced to 6-3 on the season.

Thompson added 11 rebounds and three assists, while Sullivan added four rebounds and two assists.

Junior Tyler Lemmel added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles, which never trailed in the ball game.

Senior Brayden Jones scored 8 points with eight rebounds and junior Bret Pendleton scored 6 points with four rebounds.

Heading to California this week for the Orange Holiday Tournament, the Eagles will face Loyola on Monday.

Wrestling

Competing in the Bulldog Growler wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, in Mesquite, Nevada, Boulder City High School had two wrestlers place.

Continuing their hot starts to the season, senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) finished second and junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds) finished in third place.

Off for Christmas break, wrestling will resume play Jan. 5 with a road trip to Del Sol.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.