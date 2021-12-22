54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Eagles defeat longtime rival

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 22, 2021 - 3:32 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, score ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, scored 21 points against rival Virgin Valley on Friday, Dec. 17. The Eagles won the game 71-56.

Putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 71-56 on Friday, Dec. 17.

Outscoring the Bulldogs by 11 points in the final period, senior guards Hayden Sullivan and Martin Thompson scored 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the Eagles, which advanced to 6-3 on the season.

Thompson added 11 rebounds and three assists, while Sullivan added four rebounds and two assists.

Junior Tyler Lemmel added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles, which never trailed in the ball game.

Senior Brayden Jones scored 8 points with eight rebounds and junior Bret Pendleton scored 6 points with four rebounds.

Heading to California this week for the Orange Holiday Tournament, the Eagles will face Loyola on Monday.

Wrestling

Competing in the Bulldog Growler wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, in Mesquite, Nevada, Boulder City High School had two wrestlers place.

Continuing their hot starts to the season, senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) finished second and junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds) finished in third place.

Off for Christmas break, wrestling will resume play Jan. 5 with a road trip to Del Sol.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Review senior Shaylee Armstrong looks for an open ...
Girls hone skills at tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the recent Tarkanian Classic, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split a pair of games and gained some valuable experience.

(Deborah Wall) Crawford Arch can be seen from the Pa’rus Trail in Zion National Park in ...
Snow-kissed landscapes make Zion winter wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Zion National Park in Southern Utah is one of our favorite landscapes any time of year, but in winter its stark mountains, stripped of summer foliage, will be all the more breathtaking, especially if Mother Nature kisses her creation with snow. Yet this time of year is also the least crowded with other visitors. It’s about three hours away and, assuming an early start, even suitable for a day trip.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury, center, goes u ...
Eagles shake off loss with better offensive play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Put on notice early this season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team split a pair of 3A games recently, advancing to 5-3 on the season.

Julianna Luebke, seen in action Sept. 9 against Basic, was one of four members of Boulder City ...
Volleyball players earn postseason honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament, four members of Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top high school players regardless of classification.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brooke Cullen goes up for a sh ...
Roundup: Girls pick up big victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split its pair of 3A recent games, advancing to 2-1 on the season.

Holiday basketball camp set
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is again offering a holiday youth basketball camp for children in grades 2-8.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, ...
Preseason wins boost Eagles’ confidence
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing exceptionally well in the Lake Mead Invitational, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Seniors take first at wrestling meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Jimmy Hamada Classic in La Costa, California, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 41 teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Roundup: Flag football team gets first win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up its first win Tuesday, Dec. 7, defeating 4A Foothill 27-6.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in t ...
Wrestlers tie for first at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.