Roundup: Cross country runners prepare for upcoming regional competition

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Keeley Alexander goes after the ball during the Oct. 29 home game against Chaparral High School. BCHS won with a score of 6 to 0.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Zoey Robinson prepares to hit the ball during the Tuesday, Oct. 29, homegame against Chaparral High School.

Cross country

Making good use of their bye week, a trio of cross country runners from the Boulder City High School girls team traveled to California to see where they stacked up competitively, and boys cross country star Ethan Porter competed in a local triathlon.

Traveling to Walnut, California, senior Audrey Selinger, junior Sophie Dickerman and sophomore Mary Henderson competed in the 72nd Annual Mt. SAC XC Invitational the weekend of Oct. 26 at Mt. San Antonio College.

Competing among 123 runners, Henderson placed 15th with a time of 21:23, while Selinger finished 19th with a time of 21:49. Dickerman finished 39th with a time of 23:09.

Staying home during the weekend, junior Ethan Porter competed in the BBSC Pumpkinman Triathlon on Oct. 25.

Competing in a 3.1 mile run, 12.4 mile bike ride and 750-meter swim course, Porter placed first in the sprint triathlon with a time of 1:17:01.

Tyler Hilt from Sun City, Arizona was his closest competitor with a time of 1:19.17.

Both cross country programs will be back in action this week, when they host the 3A Southern Region meet at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Girls soccer

Currently on a three game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Sunrise Mountain on Oct. 23 and Chaparral on Oct. 29.

Routing both the Miners 2-0 and Cowboys 6-0, the Lady Eagles advanced to 14-3-1 on the season with a 3A Sunrise League record of 9-1-1.

Rising to the occasion against the Miners, junior Sydney Kesler and freshman Genevieve Balmer each scored a goal, while freshman Miranda Williams dished out an assist.

Putting on an offensive showcase against the Cowboys, Balmer and senior Sydney Adams each scored a pair of goals, while senior Keely Alexander and Kesler each scored one goal.

Sharing the ball on offense, senior Makena Arboreen dished out an assist, along with Adams, Balmer, Kesler and Williams.

Senior goalie Erin Taggard completed the shutout in both contests. Concluding the regular season today, the Lady Eagles will travel to Sky Pointe for post-season play.

Girls volleyball

One win away from a perfect record in 3A Sunrise League play, Boulder City High School girls volleyball took care of business against rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 23 and Chaparral on Oct. 29.

Looking for the second consecutive undefeated season in league play, the Lady Eagles will travel to Sky Pointe tonight, Oct. 31, to cap of their impressive regular season.

Defeating Moapa Valley 25-14, 25-14, 25-19, senior Raegan Herr led the way with 13 kills, while junior Kamry Bailey generated 12 kills and five digs defensively.

Dishing out 47 assists was junior Ava Wright, who helped junior Rachel Krumm and Sophomore Kate Prior tally eight and seven kills respectively.

Defeating Chaparral 25-15, 25-10, 25-10, Bailey generated 12 kills, while Prior added nine kills and two blocks.

Wright dished out 30 assists, while junior Madisen Wood generated four serving aces.

