42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Cross country runners prepare for upcoming regional competition

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

Cross country

Making good use of their bye week, a trio of cross country runners from the Boulder City High School girls team traveled to California to see where they stacked up competitively, and boys cross country star Ethan Porter competed in a local triathlon.

Traveling to Walnut, California, senior Audrey Selinger, junior Sophie Dickerman and sophomore Mary Henderson competed in the 72nd Annual Mt. SAC XC Invitational the weekend of Oct. 26 at Mt. San Antonio College.

Competing among 123 runners, Henderson placed 15th with a time of 21:23, while Selinger finished 19th with a time of 21:49. Dickerman finished 39th with a time of 23:09.

Staying home during the weekend, junior Ethan Porter competed in the BBSC Pumpkinman Triathlon on Oct. 25.

Competing in a 3.1 mile run, 12.4 mile bike ride and 750-meter swim course, Porter placed first in the sprint triathlon with a time of 1:17:01.

Tyler Hilt from Sun City, Arizona was his closest competitor with a time of 1:19.17.

Both cross country programs will be back in action this week, when they host the 3A Southern Region meet at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Girls soccer

Currently on a three game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Sunrise Mountain on Oct. 23 and Chaparral on Oct. 29.

Routing both the Miners 2-0 and Cowboys 6-0, the Lady Eagles advanced to 14-3-1 on the season with a 3A Sunrise League record of 9-1-1.

Rising to the occasion against the Miners, junior Sydney Kesler and freshman Genevieve Balmer each scored a goal, while freshman Miranda Williams dished out an assist.

Putting on an offensive showcase against the Cowboys, Balmer and senior Sydney Adams each scored a pair of goals, while senior Keely Alexander and Kesler each scored one goal.

Sharing the ball on offense, senior Makena Arboreen dished out an assist, along with Adams, Balmer, Kesler and Williams.

Senior goalie Erin Taggard completed the shutout in both contests. Concluding the regular season today, the Lady Eagles will travel to Sky Pointe for post-season play.

Girls volleyball

One win away from a perfect record in 3A Sunrise League play, Boulder City High School girls volleyball took care of business against rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 23 and Chaparral on Oct. 29.

Looking for the second consecutive undefeated season in league play, the Lady Eagles will travel to Sky Pointe tonight, Oct. 31, to cap of their impressive regular season.

Defeating Moapa Valley 25-14, 25-14, 25-19, senior Raegan Herr led the way with 13 kills, while junior Kamry Bailey generated 12 kills and five digs defensively.

Dishing out 47 assists was junior Ava Wright, who helped junior Rachel Krumm and Sophomore Kate Prior tally eight and seven kills respectively.

Defeating Chaparral 25-15, 25-10, 25-10, Bailey generated 12 kills, while Prior added nine kills and two blocks.

Wright dished out 30 assists, while junior Madisen Wood generated four serving aces.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School football team celebrates its 21-7 win aga ...
Eagles advance to regional football tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team clinched a playoff berth by defeating Sunrise Mountain 21-7 at the Oct. 24 home game.

Rachelle Huxford Members of the Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis teams celebrate ...
Tennis teams going to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the 3A Southern Region individual tournament at Darling Tennis Center last week, nine players from the boys and girls Boulder City High School tennis program punched their tickets for state berths.

(Deborah Wall) The rich riparian environment of the Verde River in Arizona supports a variety o ...
Autumn’s glory, nesting eagles highlight train trip through canyon
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Boarding the Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale, Arizona, begins a spectacular train ride through an extraordinarily beautiful and wild canyon. While this excursion is open year-round, in autumn the weather is mild and the leaves are turning their fall colors. Temperatures in this part of the state are pleasing, as well, with daily high temperatures in the 70s expected over the next few weeks.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School freshman Ben Schafler retu ...
Boys take regional title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dynasty, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis programs are heading back to the 3A state championship tournament.

Thinkstock
Runners on track for state wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Experiencing postseason success early, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls cross-country programs gave positive showings at the 3A Southern Division finals at Basic High School on Oct. 19.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Dayton Smith follow ...
Roundup: Golfers finish third at state meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Closing the final chapter of what’s been a dominant dynasty the past four years, Boulder City High School girls golf team finished third in the 3A state meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles best Pirates — finally
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated Moapa Valley 15-12 on Friday, Oct. 11, picking up a monumental victory.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior volleyball player Raega ...
Focus, determination guide Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has remained focused on the task at hand, one game at a time, even as it dominated league play throughout the season.

Roundup: Soccer teams see mixed results
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Experiencing mixed results this week, Boulder City High School boys soccer team defeated rival Virgin Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after falling to rival Moapa Valley on Friday, Oct. 11.

(Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department) Alex Ortega, right, of the Las Vegas Lights FC p ...
City Recreation, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

Youth soccer players get gift, tickets to game from Lights