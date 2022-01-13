51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: Coplin leads Lady Eagles on ground, in air

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 12, 2022 - 4:39 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns as the Lady Eagles from Boulder City High School defeated Sunrise Mountain 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 7. She also completed 9 of 17 passes for 87 yards.

Starting the new year off strong, Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of wins against Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Jan. 7, and Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Defeating Sunrise Mountain 34-0, junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Ava Payne rushed for 101 yards on seven carries. Through the air, Coplin completed nine of 17 passes for 87 yards.

Against Canyon Springs in a 25-6 victory, Coplin completed 12 of 21 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with senior Ellie Speaker on all three scores.

On the ground, junior Ava Del Rio rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Wrestling

Competing at the Iron Town Duals at Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team placed 10th out of 21 programs on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) and Hunter Moore (160 pounds) finished with undefeated 8-0 records in their respective weight classes, while senior Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds) finished with a 7-1 record.

Freshman Logan Goode (113 pounds) finished 6-2, and junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds) finished with a 5-3 record.

“I’m very proud of these young men,” said boys head coach Jim Cox. “They all got a little tougher. This is a tough sport.”

Competing in a TriDual with Chaparral and Del Sol on Jan. 5, the Eagles started the new year with a pair of victories.

Defeating Chaparral 46-24, Brownsen, Moore and Raabe won by pin fall, while Fotheringham won a 10-2 decision.

Defeating Del Sol 56-12, Brownsen, Fotheringham, Moore and Raabe all won by pin fall, along with seniors Jake Bradshaw (138 pounds), Glenn Dodd (170 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (275 pounds).

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team currently stands at 6-8 on the season after a pair of games to start the new year.

Defeating Del Sol 54-29 on Monday, Jan. 10, junior guard Bree Leavitt scored 18 points to pair with four assists and steals. Junior guard Acacia Williams added 6 points and eight steals.

Senior Samantha Bahde added 6 points and eight rebounds, while senior Ella McKenzie added 5 points and nine rebounds.

“I was pleased with our performance knowing the circumstances we had been faced with,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We’ve had players missing practice and have not had a game in 12 days. It was a good start as we head into league play. Our offense is improving and we are finding more ways to score. Right now we are a very balanced team and each player is having a better understanding of their role.”

The Lady Eagles were no match for Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11, falling 46-17. Leavitt was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior forward Gavin Douglas scores 2 of his 10 points against ...
Eagles net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, including an emotional 55-51 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

(Deborah Wall) Hundreds of saguaro cacti grow on this south-facing slope just west of Tucson, A ...
Saguaros at home in Sonoran Desert
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Most people see their first saguaro (pronounced “sah-wah-roh) cactus on television, perhaps in a cartoon or a Western movie. The signature plants of the Sonoran Desert, towering saguaro cacti (Carnegiea gigantea) are also beloved symbols of the American West. These cacti can reach 40 feet tall and one was measured at almost 80 feet, although these are the granddaddies of the species.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Acacia Williams, seen in actio ...
Girls pick up big win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing 1-3 in the Gator Winter Classic tournament at Green Valley High School, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up a crucial 43-34 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 29.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Martin Thompson, right, seen in action for the Boulder ...
Eagles fall short at tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the Orange Holiday Tournament in California with a 1-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team found itself on the wrong side of two close games, falling to Costa Mesa on Dec. 29 and La Habra on Dec. 30.

Upcoming games
By Boulder City Review

By Boulder City Review

(Alexis Lagan) Alexis Lagan competed at the Winter Airgun Championships in Alabama from Dec. 5- ...
Lagan targets 2022 competitions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s first female Olympian, Alexis “Lexi” Lagan, is celebrating her growth as a competitor during this past year and is using it to train for 2022.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt (No. 11), seen in ...
BCHS scores valuable experience at tourneys
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing against stiff competition in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is off to an 0-2 start, but is gaining valuable experience, according to its coach.

(Deborah Wall) Kofa National Wildlife Refuge is located about 18 miles south of Quartzsite, Ari ...
Remote refuge home to palm oasis
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

If you feel the need for a very remote getaway, then the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona might be a good bet. Located pretty much on the road to nowhere, it is itself a wonderful destination for hiking, camping, wildlife watching and photography, as 80 percent of the park is designated as wilderness.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Review senior Shaylee Armstrong looks for an open ...
Girls hone skills at tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the recent Tarkanian Classic, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split a pair of games and gained some valuable experience.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hayden Sullivan, center, score ...
Roundup: Eagles defeat longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 71-56 on Friday, Dec. 17.