Roundup: Coplin leads Lady Eagles on ground, in air

Starting the new year off strong, Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of wins against Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Jan. 7, and Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Defeating Sunrise Mountain 34-0, junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Ava Payne rushed for 101 yards on seven carries. Through the air, Coplin completed nine of 17 passes for 87 yards.

Against Canyon Springs in a 25-6 victory, Coplin completed 12 of 21 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with senior Ellie Speaker on all three scores.

On the ground, junior Ava Del Rio rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Wrestling

Competing at the Iron Town Duals at Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team placed 10th out of 21 programs on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Senior Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) and Hunter Moore (160 pounds) finished with undefeated 8-0 records in their respective weight classes, while senior Tyson Irby Brownsen (195 pounds) finished with a 7-1 record.

Freshman Logan Goode (113 pounds) finished 6-2, and junior Mick Raabe (120 pounds) finished with a 5-3 record.

“I’m very proud of these young men,” said boys head coach Jim Cox. “They all got a little tougher. This is a tough sport.”

Competing in a TriDual with Chaparral and Del Sol on Jan. 5, the Eagles started the new year with a pair of victories.

Defeating Chaparral 46-24, Brownsen, Moore and Raabe won by pin fall, while Fotheringham won a 10-2 decision.

Defeating Del Sol 56-12, Brownsen, Fotheringham, Moore and Raabe all won by pin fall, along with seniors Jake Bradshaw (138 pounds), Glenn Dodd (170 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (275 pounds).

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team currently stands at 6-8 on the season after a pair of games to start the new year.

Defeating Del Sol 54-29 on Monday, Jan. 10, junior guard Bree Leavitt scored 18 points to pair with four assists and steals. Junior guard Acacia Williams added 6 points and eight steals.

Senior Samantha Bahde added 6 points and eight rebounds, while senior Ella McKenzie added 5 points and nine rebounds.

“I was pleased with our performance knowing the circumstances we had been faced with,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We’ve had players missing practice and have not had a game in 12 days. It was a good start as we head into league play. Our offense is improving and we are finding more ways to score. Right now we are a very balanced team and each player is having a better understanding of their role.”

The Lady Eagles were no match for Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11, falling 46-17. Leavitt was the team’s leading scorer with 11 points.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.