Roundup: Coach: Team gets ‘great experience’ at state track tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 25, 2022 - 4:18 pm
 
(Mark Misuraca) Boulder City High School freshman Makayla Nelson, center, looks to break from the pack in the girls 800-meter run during the state track competition at Reed High School in Sparks on Saturday, May 21.

Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, finished as the track team’s top finisher, placing third in the 1600-meter run during the 3A state meet held Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at Reed High School in Sparks.

An up-and-coming star for the girls’ program, freshman Makayla Nelson finished sixth in the 800-meter run and eighth in the 1600-meter run.

In relay races for the girls, Henderson, Nelson and juniors Callie Torgesen and Acacia Williams placed sixth in the 4×800 team, finishing as the girls’ top-placing relay team.

For the boys, sophomore Mason Terrill finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Senior Trevor Hoffman placed fifth in the pole vault.

“We got a lot of freshmen and sophomores to the state meet,” said coach Mark Misuraca. “Just getting here was a huge bump for the program.

“Everyone, with the exception of Mary, should be coming back next year and this was a great experience for them.”

Boys golf

Competing at the 3A state at Mountain Falls Golf Course in Pahrump, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team finished fifth.

Junior Bradley Lawson finished 16th with a score of 178. Freshman Chase Kovacevich finished 19th with a score of 185. Freshman Agustin Acosta finished 27th with a score of 199. Junior Kason Jensen finished 33rd with a score of 210.

Forty-two golfers competed in the championship.

Softball

Making a state tournament appearance at Fernley High School on May 19-21, Boulder City High School’s softball team finished 0-2, losing to a pair of Northern Nevada opponents.

Falling to host Fernley 10-0 on May 19, the Lady Eagles were no hit by the Vaqueros.

Falling to North Valley 8-0 on Friday, May 20, seniors Lily Hood and Jaiden Van Diest and freshman Baylee Cook all batted 1 for 3 at the plate.

The Lady Eagles finished their season with a 16-14 record.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

