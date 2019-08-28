Roundup: Christian shines in Eagles season opener

Boulder City High School’s varsity football team fell to 4A Cimarron-Memorial 31-19 in its season opener Friday , Aug. 23 , but gained a potential star in the process.

(Rich Viera/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds completed 8 of 20 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown during Friday’s, Aug. 23, season-opening game against Cimarron-Memorial. The Eagles lost 31-19.

Aiding the Eagles’ aerial attack, junior Dakota Christian churned out a star performance, completing 8 of 14 for 229 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Parker Reynolds completed 8 of 20 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception.

Starring out of the receiving corps, junior Trey Davis caught four passes for 101 yards. Junior Scott Bahde caught four passes for 79 yards. Junior Troy Schaper caught three passes for 79 yards.

Dynamic through the air-on offense, the Eagles will need to improve their defense that allowed Cimarron running back Jordan Norwood to rush for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

They’ll get their chance tonight at Cheyenne.

Cross-country

Competing in the Red Rock Running Company Invitational athletes from Boulder City High School boys and girls cross-country teams held their own against top 4A competition.

The 3-mile race was held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas. Sophomore Mary Henderson (21:00.08) and senior Audrey Selinger (21:07.7) finished 17th and 18th, respectively, out of 80 athletes. Sophomore Sophie Dickerman (21:54.8) finished 29th.

For the boys, junior Ethan Porter finished 18th out of 128 athletes with a time of 17:02.1.

Junior Sean Whire (18:26) finished 49th and junior Seth Woodbury (19:40.5) finished 76th.

Boulder City will travel to Palo Verde on Saturday, Aug. 31, for the 4A-laden Palo Verde Labor Day Classic as it continues its preseason meets.

Girls golf

Boulder City High School girls golf team defeated rival Pahrump Valley 397-418 at Mountain Falls, starting the season off strong.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles, senior Sydney Krumm placed first with a score of 80, continuing to show her prowess after a solid junior campaign.

Adding a new player to the mix, freshman Camryn Schaper shot a 102. Senior Makaela Perkins shot a 103; senior Paige Rudd rounded out the effort with a score of 112.

Looking to defend their 3A state championship, the Lady Eagles will start league play Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Course.

Girls soccer

The Boulder City High School girls soccer team started its season strong with a 2-1 record.

Opening the regular season with a 5-1 victory over 4A Eldorado on Friday, Aug. 23, the Lady Eagles took their talents to the Las Vegas Kick-Off, where they split their first two games.

Falling 4-1 to Western on Monday, Aug. 26, the Lady Eagles rebounded with a 3-1 victory over Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Scoring a goal each against Sky Pointe were senior Trinity Oeland and juniors Kiara Krasner and Acacia Williams.

Against Eldorado, junior Barbara Williams scored three goals; senior Makena Arboreen and freshman Genevieve Balmer each scored a goal.

A recap of the team’s Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday’s, Aug. 29, games in Las Vegas Kick-Off will appear in next week’s issue. The Lady Eagles will also travel to 4A Basic on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Tennis

Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis team played well against 4A competitors Foothill and Basic during their season-opening matches.

The boys cruised to a 12-6 victory against Foothill on Aug. 22, while the girls tied with the Falcons 9-9.

For the boys, senior Connor Mikkelson finished 3-0 in singles play and senior Breton Erlanger finished 2-1. In doubles, seniors Braden Soileau and Ty Pendleton finished 3-0, and Boen Huxford and Preston Jorgensen finished 2-0. Sophomores Kannon Rose and Kenny Rose finished 2-1.

Dominant in doubles play for the Lady Eagles, seniors Eugenia Kryshchuk and Tegan Pappas finished 3-0. Seniors Rebecca Mulheron and Katelyn Fox and Sophia Morris and Olivia Leavitt both finished 2-1.

Against Basic on Monday, Aug. 26, the boys routed the Wolves 13-5, while the Lady Eagles won 12-6.

Mikkelson finished 3-0 in singles; Soileau and Pendleton finished 3-0 in doubles. Huxford and Jorgensen finished 2-0.

For the Lady Eagles, Kryshchuk and Pappas finished 3-0 in doubles; Fox and sophomore Reggi Gibbs finished 3-0.

Juniors Stephanie Bowman and Katie Gray finished 2-1, and Morris finished 2-1 in singles.

Back in action today, Boulder City will travel to The Meadows, followed by home matchups against Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Western on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.