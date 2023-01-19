41°F
Roundup: Cagers fall to SLAM

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 18, 2023 - 4:03 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) John Dickerman, a junior at Boulder City High School, gets ready to pin his opponent during the Eagles’ match against Rancho High School and Lake Mead Christian Academy on Jan. 12.

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell to 7-10 on the season, following a 54-33 loss to SLAM Academy on Jan. 12.

The Eagles led 18-15 at halftime before falling behind during an 18-2 third-quarter run by the Bulls, which are 18-1 on the season.

Senior Bret Pendleton led the way for the Eagles with eight points. Seniors Bruce Woodbury and Tyler Lemmel each added six points.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Friday, Jan. 20, followed by a home game against Coral Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bowling

Both Boulder City High School bowling programs are on a roll, with each picking up a pair of victories.

The boys defeated Somerset Losee 1,768-1,680 on Jan. 12 and Coral Academy 1,945-1,930 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, while the girls defeated Somerset Losee 1,499-1,294 and Coral Academy 1,281-903.

For the boys, sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 475 against Losee. Senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 456.

Against Coral Academy, sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 536 and junior Lane Pusko bowled a 499.

For the girls, junior Emma Wood bowled a 399 against Losee; sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 385.

Against Coral Academy, Salas bowled a 359 and Wood bowled a 350.

Looking to continue their win streak, the Eagles will take on Valley today, Jan. 19, at Sam’s Town, followed by a match with Western on Friday, Jan. 20, at The Orleans and a match with Desert Pines on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sam’s Town.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Junior Julia Carmichael, seen shooting a basket Jan. 9, ...
Girls fight to end, come up short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity girls basketball team dropped to 6-11 on the season after losing a competitive 40-37 contest to SLAM Academy on Friday, Jan. 13.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Ava Payne rushes up field against Moapa Valley o ...
Red zone poses challenges for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team will have to refocus after a crushing 26-20 defeat to rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 17, ending its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

(File photo) AJ Pouch, a senior at Virginia Tech, finishing fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke ...
Pouch finishes 5th at U.S. Open, eyes Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

AJ Pouch, a 2018 graduate of Boulder City High School, finished off the U.S. Open strong on Dec. 3, qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kylie Flowers blocks th ...
Strong defense key to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team picked up its first league victory of the season, defeating Del Sol 41-34 on Monday, Jan. 9.

Roundup: Girls fall to Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing up in competition, Boulder City High School’s flag football team fell to Foothill 33-18 on Jan. 5.

(Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw) Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program came away ...
Holiday tourney test girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing in the Green Valley Holiday Tournament during the winter break, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team finished with a 2-2 record.

(Photo courtesy John Balistere) Taking a break from the Orange Holiday Classic in Orange, Calif ...
Eagles rebound from tourney losses with strong win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a 1-3 stint in the Orange holiday tournament in California, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a 57-11 victory over Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

(Courtney Willilams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Lane Pusko, seen warmi ...
Roundup: Boys bowling team wins first match of season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School boys bowling team won its first match of 2023 at The Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 3, knocking off Canyon Springs 1,767-1,723.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Zane Grothe, seen after competing in the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Ser ...
Grothe earns spot in trials for Olympic team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of 48 men and 51 women who earned 2024 U.S. Olympic trials spots while competing at the 2022 US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.