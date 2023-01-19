Roundup: Cagers fall to SLAM

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell to 7-10 on the season, following a 54-33 loss to SLAM Academy on Jan. 12.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) John Dickerman, a junior at Boulder City High School, gets ready to pin his opponent during the Eagles’ match against Rancho High School and Lake Mead Christian Academy on Jan. 12.

The Eagles led 18-15 at halftime before falling behind during an 18-2 third-quarter run by the Bulls, which are 18-1 on the season.

Senior Bret Pendleton led the way for the Eagles with eight points. Seniors Bruce Woodbury and Tyler Lemmel each added six points.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Friday, Jan. 20, followed by a home game against Coral Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bowling

Both Boulder City High School bowling programs are on a roll, with each picking up a pair of victories.

The boys defeated Somerset Losee 1,768-1,680 on Jan. 12 and Coral Academy 1,945-1,930 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, while the girls defeated Somerset Losee 1,499-1,294 and Coral Academy 1,281-903.

For the boys, sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 475 against Losee. Senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 456.

Against Coral Academy, sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 536 and junior Lane Pusko bowled a 499.

For the girls, junior Emma Wood bowled a 399 against Losee; sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 385.

Against Coral Academy, Salas bowled a 359 and Wood bowled a 350.

Looking to continue their win streak, the Eagles will take on Valley today, Jan. 19, at Sam’s Town, followed by a match with Western on Friday, Jan. 20, at The Orleans and a match with Desert Pines on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sam’s Town.

