Roundup: Boys win bowling title

Returning to past glory, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team captured the 3A state championship, defeating Chaparral 2,165-2,016 on Feb. 14 at The Orleans.

(Amy Wagner) Members of the boys bowling team from Boulder City High School celebrate winning the state championship Feb. 14 at The Orleans.

(Rich Viera) Boulder City High School senior Cade Cowley, seen in action at the state tournament Feb. 15, fell to Mojave’s Sebastian James in a 16-11 decision.

“Winning a state championship was the most exciting thing to ever happen in my life,” said Jamison Kaboli.

Principal Amy Wagner said the team’s win was the school’s 125th state championship.

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team defeated Mojave 60-25 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, as it eyes another run at the 3A state tournament.

Making a statement that they feature the top duo in the 3A classification, senior Ellie Howard led the way with a game-high 24 points, while senior Keely Alexander added 23 points.

Wrestling

Representing Boulder City High School wrestling at the state meet, seniors Ladd Cox and Cade Cowley both placed in the 170-pound weight class.

Ending their prep careers with the Eagles at Virgin Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 15, Cox placed as the state runner-up, while Cowley finished in fourth place.

