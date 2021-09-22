Roundup: Boys soccer team splits pair of games

Splitting its last pair of games, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team stands at 4-2 on the season after defeating Mater East on Friday , Sept. 17, and falling to Cheyenne on Tuesday , Sept. 21 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Sean Pendleton added a goal for the Eagles in their 6-2 win against Mater East on Friday, Sept. 17.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Emma Woods finished 2-1 against Mojave as the Lady Eagles won their match at home Monday, Sept. 20.

Defeating Mater East 6-2, sophomore Roman Rose led the way with a pair of goals and an assist. Senior Sean Pendleton, sophomore Kaden Acree and freshmen Luke Wright and Robert Crowl each added a goal for the Eagles.

Wright also dished out an assist, along with junior Gavin Kesler and freshman Charles Wade.

Against Cheyenne, Rose scored the Eagles’ lone goal on an assist from Wright.

Preparing for their rival this upcoming week, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley next Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Cross-country

Competing in the Pirate Invitational at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, junior Brayden Jones finished 17th for the boys out of 73 runners. Freshman Ellie Palmer finished 18th out of 35 runners for the girls.

Only taking a handful of runners to the meet, senior Keifer Reinhart finished 32nd for the boys as the Eagles’ third standout.

The Eagles will travel to Foothill this Saturday, Sept. 25, for the Falcon Invitational.

Tennis

Winning by forfeit against Mojave on Monday, Sept. 20, a few Eagles singles tennis players got in some much-needed matches.

Finding trouble getting matches against 3A classified opponents due to lack of participation numbers among opponents, Boulder City High School’s boys and girls tennis teams, have now been a part of three forfeits in their last four matches.

Able to get on the court for the girls were senior Reggi Gibbs, who finished 2-0, and sophomores Lillian Mikkelson and Emma Woods, who each finished 2-1.

Winning singles matches for the boys were seniors Nathan Pickett and Ben Schafler and sophomore Ike Pappas.

Subbing in to get some valuable experience, junior Zachary Mueller, sophomore Jake Gibbons and freshman Alec Imboden also finished 1-0 in singles.

Mojave didn’t have any doubles teams available.

Hoping for a challenge this week, Boulder City will travel to Pahrump Valley on Monday, Sept. 27, and Basic on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Girls golf

Hosting a match at Boulder Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Boulder City High School’s girls golf team placed second in its 3A league match. Finishing with a team score of 411, the Eagles trailed only The Meadows (271).

Coral Academy came in third with a score of 539.

Finishing in fourth place individually was junior Camryn Schaper, who shot an 89, Junior Rylee Landerman finished sixth with a score of 100. Senior Ella McKenzie (106) and junior Ellie Speaker (116) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.

Boulder City will travel to Coyote Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.