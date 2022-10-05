70°F
Roundup: Boys soccer defeats longtime rival

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:44 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Sean Pendleton, left, and Luke Wright of Boulder City High School’s varsity boys soccer team, work together to take the ball away from their opponent from Virgin Valley High School during their Monday, Oct. 3, 5-3 victory.

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team picked up a 5-3 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3, after losing to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

Their second victory over the rival Bulldogs this season, the Eagles advanced to 6-8-1 on the season and currently sit fourth in league standings.

Recording a hat trick on the day, junior Roman Rose scored three goals. Senior Gavin Kesler scored a pair of goals.

Sophomore Sean Pendleton dished out a pair of assists, while senior Bret Pendleton, junior Antonio Costa and sophomore Luke Wright each dished out an assist.

The win rebounded a 3-0 loss to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

Looking to push for a playoff berth, the Eagles will travel to Basic today, Oct. 6, before hosting Cheyenne on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Girls soccer

On a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team routed Durango 6-2 on Monday, Oct. 3.

Recording a hat trick on the day, junior Natasha Oeland scored three goals against the Trailblazers. Sophomore Makayla Nelson scored two goals.

Senior Ashley Mendez added both a goal and assist for the Lady Eagles, while Oeland and Nelson each added an assist.

Junior Madison Hammond and sophomores Allie Beal and Alyssa Degregory each recorded assists.

Advancing to 7-4-2 on the season, the Lady Eagles host Del Sol today, Oct. 6, followed by a road game at SLAM Academy on Monday, Oct. 10, and home game against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Cross-country

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, senior Brayden Jones finished 46th out of 101 runners in the 3.1 mile varsity A race for Boulder City High School’s boys cross-country team, while sophomore Brandon Pickett finished 47th.

In the varsity B race, freshman Preston VanBeveren finished 63rd out of 85 runners; junior Ethan Short finished 82nd.

For the girls in the varsity A race, senior Elise Vanier finished 67th out of 106 runners and junior Tracy Trygstad finished 72nd. Sophomore Natalie Carranza finished 90th.

Competing at a weekday event on Sept. 28 at Southeast Career Technical Academy, Jones finished second out of 61 runners, and Pickett finished 20th in the shorter 2-mile race for the boys.

For the girls, Trygstad finished 35th out of 48 runners, and Carranza finished 43rd.

Traveling to Desert Breeze Park, the Eagles will compete in the Bud O’Dea 9-10th Classic today, followed by the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Saturday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

