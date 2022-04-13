85°F
Sports

Roundup: Boys rout SLAM 10-0

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 13, 2022 - 3:57 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Caleb Brown heads for first ba ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Caleb Brown heads for first base in the Eagles’ April 7 10-0 route of SLAM Academy.

Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed SLAM Academy 10-0 on April 7, picking up a much-needed victory before spring break.

Routing the Bulls in five innings, the Eagles tacked on four runs in both the first and fifth innings to conclude the game early.

At the plate, sophomore Derek Render finished 4 for 4 with four runs batted in, and junior Isaac Gibson finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

On the mound, junior Jeremy Spencer picked up the victory, throwing a no-hitter while striking out four batters.

Currently sitting with a 9-5 record, the Eagles will resume play Tuesday, April 19, at home against Valley.

Track

Boulder City High School’s girls track team finished fourth out of seven programs and the boys finished fifth at a weekday event at Liberty High School on April 7.

Competing against host Liberty, Cheyenne, Clark, Coronado, Lake Mead Academy and Pinecrest Academy Cadence, the girls finished with a team score of 40 points, just missing out on third place behind Clark (41).

Leading the way for the girls was junior Ashlynn Phillips, who finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Junior Cheyenne Kirk finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the long jump and triple jump.

Senior Mary Henderson finished fifth in the 400-meter run and freshman Ellie Palmer finished second in the 3200-meter run.

For the boys, who finished with a score of 38 points, sophomore Mason Terrill finished fourth in the high jump and fifth in the long jump. Freshman Jayden Thackeray finished fifth in the 400-meter run.

Junior Brayden Jones finished fourth in the 1600-meter run and sixth in the 800-meter run.

The teams resume competition on April 28 when they host a weekday event.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

