Roundup: Boys bowling team wins first match of season

(Courtney Willilams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Lane Pusko, seen warming up for a Dec. 5, match, helped the Eagles boys bowling team get its first victory of the season.

The Boulder City High School boys bowling team won its first match of 2023 at The Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 3, knocking off Canyon Springs 1,767-1,723.

Sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 517 to lead all scorers, while senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 487. Sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 399.

Falling to the Pioneers, the girls battled tough in a 1,493-1,401 defeat.

Sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 373, and junior Emma Wood bowled a 361.

The Eagles will continue their season Friday, Jan. 6, against SLAM Academy at Sam’s Town Bowling Center.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.