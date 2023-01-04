Roundup: Boys bowling team wins first match of season
The Boulder City High School boys bowling team won its first match of 2023 at The Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 3, knocking off Canyon Springs 1,767-1,723.
Sophomore Zach Dieter bowled a 517 to lead all scorers, while senior Gabriel Castellanos bowled a 487. Sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 399.
Falling to the Pioneers, the girls battled tough in a 1,493-1,401 defeat.
Sophomore Maddy Salas bowled a 373, and junior Emma Wood bowled a 361.
The Eagles will continue their season Friday, Jan. 6, against SLAM Academy at Sam’s Town Bowling Center.
Upcoming games
Bowling
Friday, Jan. 6, vs. SLAM Academy at Sam’s Town
Flag football
Thursday, Jan. 5, vs. Foothill, 3:30 p.m. junior varsity; 4:30 p.m. varsity; 6 p.m. freshmen
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, Iron Town Duals at Cedar City, Utah, varsity
Tuesday, Jan. 10, vs. Valley, Tri Dual vs. Virgin Valley and Chaparral at Chaparral, 3 p.m. junior varsity; 4 p.m. varsity vs. Virgin Valley; 6 p.m. varsity vs. Chaparral