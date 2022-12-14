48°F
Sports

Roundup: Boys basketball team falls

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 14, 2022 - 3:37 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Luke Wright, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, r ...
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Luke Wright, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, rises for a jump shot against Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 9. The Eagles lost 44-41.
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity fl ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team defend the ball from their opponents from Cimarron-Memorial on Dec. 8, 2022. The Lady Eagles won 40-7.

Boulder City High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of contests recently, falling to Somerset Academy Losee on Dec. 7 and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 9.

During the 44-41 loss to Somerset Academy Sky Pointe, senior Bruce Woodbury and junior Roman Rose each scored 11 points.

Sophomore Luke Wright scored a game-high eight points in the 73-37 loss to Somerset Academy Losee. Senior Tyler Lemmel scored six points.

Off for the week to practice, the Eagles (4-4) will resume play Dec. 26 in California for the Orange Holiday Tournament.

Wrestling

Three Boulder City High School wrestlers placed inside the top five at the prestigious La Costa Canyon Classic in California.

Defending 3A individual state champion Tyson Irby-Brownson (195 pounds) placed first at the event, finishing with a 5-0 record. Dominant on the mat, Irby-Brownson pinned his first four opponents, followed by a 7-5 decision in the finals.

Irby-Brownson was named MVP of the heavyweight division for his efforts.

“Winning this tournament has given me a pretty big boost in confidence that I hope will last to state and hopefully to high school nationals,” Irby-Brownson said.

Defending 3A individual state champion Hunter Moore (170 pounds) placed second in his weight class, finishing with a record of 4-1.

Senior heavyweight Caleb Ramsay-Brown (285 pounds) earned a fifth-place finish after finishing with a 4-2 record.

Looking to sharpen iron with iron, the Eagles will head to Virgin Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, for the Bulldog Growler tournament.

Flag football

Getting back on the right track, Boulder City High School girls flag football team defeated Cimarron-Memorial 40-7 on Dec. 8.

Senior quarterback Salah Coplin connected on 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns, connecting with seniors Ava Del Rio and Ella Morris for scores.

On the ground, Del Rio rushed for 75 yards and a score on 10 carries. Morris rushed for 27 yards and a score on four carries.

Defensively, junior Talynn Madrid and sophomore Makayla Nelson both grabbed interceptions.

Boulder City will resume play Jan. 5 at home against Foothill.

