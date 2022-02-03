40°F
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 2, 2022 - 4:56 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Lady Eagles’ 40-12 victory over Mojave High School on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

Bowling their final time at Boulder Bowl, seniors Jason Bardol and William Wallace bowled a 599 and 554, respectively.

The girls, who enter the state tournament as the No. 4 seed, fell overall 1,381-1,311 to the Pioneers, but were able to win the first two matches.

Freshman Madalyn Salas led the way with a score of 405, junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 317 and senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 301.

Individually, Bardol qualified for the individual state tournament as the second seed for the boys, and Salas qualified as the fourth seed in the girls bracket.

The individual state tournament began Wednesday, Feb. 2, and continues today, Feb. 3, at the Orleans.

As a team, the boys will face off against Valley at the Orleans on Monday, Feb. 7, in the state quarterfinals, followed by the girls who will face Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Results of the state competitions will be posted in next week’s issue.

Flag football

Boulder City High School’s flag football team rebounded nicely with a 40-12 victory over Mojave on Tuesday, Feb. 1, following a 13-6 loss to Sierra Vista on Jan. 27.

Scoring in bunches, junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 9 of 14 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Cheyenne Kirk threw a 2-yard touchdown strike.

Coplin also rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

Receiving, senior Camilla Forneris led the way with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, and junior Rylee Landerman caught a 5-yard touchdown. Olyvia Thibeault caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.

On the ground, junior Ava Del Rio rushed for 87 yards on five carries, and junior Ava Payne busted out for a 55-yard rush.

Looking to build momentum as the season comes to an end, the Lady Eagles will travel to Spring Valley today, Feb. 3, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Gavin Douglas, senior forward for Boulder City High School’s ...
Boys boost win streak to 5
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing some of its best basketball of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games, defeating both Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy during its most recent slates.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Helping contribute to the Lady Eagles’ 45-40 victory over So ...
Forced turnovers lead to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team won a pair of games recently to reach the .500 mark, advancing to 8-8 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, ...
BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

(Alex Moore) Boulder City High School junior Hunter Moore, seen grappling against an opponent f ...
Roundup: Seniors lead grapplers to wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in a tri-dual at Sunrise Mountain on Jan. 12, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team defeated both the Miners and Desert Oasis.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior forward Gavin Douglas scores 2 of his 10 points against ...
Eagles net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, including an emotional 55-51 victory over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Salah Coplin rushed for 79 yards and three ...
Roundup: Coplin leads Lady Eagles on ground, in air
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the new year off strong, Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of wins against Sunrise Mountain on Friday, Jan. 7, and Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 11.