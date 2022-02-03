Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Lady Eagles’ 40-12 victory over Mojave High School on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Bowling their final time at Boulder Bowl, seniors Jason Bardol and William Wallace bowled a 599 and 554, respectively.

The girls, who enter the state tournament as the No. 4 seed, fell overall 1,381-1,311 to the Pioneers, but were able to win the first two matches.

Freshman Madalyn Salas led the way with a score of 405, junior Karsen Jolley bowled a 317 and senior Quinlon Powers bowled a 301.

Individually, Bardol qualified for the individual state tournament as the second seed for the boys, and Salas qualified as the fourth seed in the girls bracket.

The individual state tournament began Wednesday, Feb. 2, and continues today, Feb. 3, at the Orleans.

As a team, the boys will face off against Valley at the Orleans on Monday, Feb. 7, in the state quarterfinals, followed by the girls who will face Canyon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Results of the state competitions will be posted in next week’s issue.

Flag football

Boulder City High School’s flag football team rebounded nicely with a 40-12 victory over Mojave on Tuesday, Feb. 1, following a 13-6 loss to Sierra Vista on Jan. 27.

Scoring in bunches, junior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 9 of 14 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Cheyenne Kirk threw a 2-yard touchdown strike.

Coplin also rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

Receiving, senior Camilla Forneris led the way with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, and junior Rylee Landerman caught a 5-yard touchdown. Olyvia Thibeault caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.

On the ground, junior Ava Del Rio rushed for 87 yards on five carries, and junior Ava Payne busted out for a 55-yard rush.

Looking to build momentum as the season comes to an end, the Lady Eagles will travel to Spring Valley today, Feb. 3, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.