44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Sports

Roundup: BCHS sees success on gridiron

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 15, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday, Jan. 13.

Rebounding from their Jan. 7 defeat against Moapa Valley, the Lady Eagles blanked the Bulls 20-0, followed by a 15-6 victory over defending 3A state champion Dragons.

“It was really important for us to bounce back,” senior quarterback Makaela Perkins said. “We lost our confidence after that loss, but we definitely found it again after our last two games and are back in our groove.”

Finding their groove against the Bulls, Perkins connected with senior Erin Taggard for a pair of passing scores and senior Jasmyn Curl ran a score in.

Against the Dragons, Perkins found senior Makena Arboreen in the end zone and senior Emily Rinella ran for a score. Rinella also generated an interception on defense.

“Beating the defending state champs was big for us,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “They are very well coached and physical team. The girls really stepped up.”

Looking to add to their winning streak, the Lady Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Friday, Jan. 17, followed by a road contest at Western on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Bowling

Boulder City High School boys bowling team got back in the win column Tuesday, Jan. 14, defeating The Meadows 1,892-1,649 at Boulder Bowl.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Jamison Kaboli, who bowled a 645. Spencer Torgesen bowled a 527. William Wallace bowled a 407.

The Lady Eagles were defeated 1,374-553. Karsen Jolley bowled a 334 and Everynn Andrade added a score of 209 as the lone bowlers for the girls.

Playing two matches this week, the Eagles will host Western at Boulder Bowl today, Jan. 16, followed by a road contest on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sam’s Town.

Wrestling

Traveling to Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team picked up a huge 48-35 victory over the rival Pirates.

Seniors Ladd Cox (182 pounds), Cade Cowley (170 pounds) and Curtis Brown (138 pounds) all picked up victories via pin fall.

Also picking up pin fall victories against the Pirates were junior Kolton Lee (113 pounds) and sophomores Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) and Jake Bradshaw (126 pounds).

Traveling to Cedar City, Utah for the Iron Town Duals at Canyon View High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, both Cox and Cowley went an undefeated 8-0 in their weight classes.

Back in action tonight, Jan. 16, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy, followed by a road match at Desert Oasis on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising up for a 3-point attempt, Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles get much-needed win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Needing a victory desperately, Boulder City High School boys basketball team ended a three-game skid with a 57-49 win over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Guard Keely Alexander, a senior at Boulder City High Sc ...
Alexander helps seal girls’ victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Senior girls basketball star Keely Alexander sealed a crucial 44-40 league victory for Boulder City High School over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Deborah Wall) Although named Bryce Canyon, the national park in southwestern Utah is composed ...
Winter casts extraordinary coat on Bryce’s hoodoos
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Bryce Canyon National Park is an extraordinary place any time of year, but in winter it’s even more magnificent, yet more affordable.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior Ethan Speaker slams home a thunderous dunk again ...
Eagles get statement win against Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ladd Cox grapples with ...
Roundup: Wrestlers get firmer grip on season lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to make its claim as the top wrestling program in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School defeated 4A programs Legacy and Mojave on Tuesday, Jan. 7 .

(Deborah Wall) The best places to hike near Palm Springs, California, is at the Indian Canyons. ...
Palm Springs’ myriad activities attract outdoor enthusiasts
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Palm Springs, California, is a favorite winter getaway destination for active Southern Nevadans because it’s fairly close, about four hours, and there are lots of outdoor activities to enjoy. You can hike, play golf, swim and even play in the snow all in the same day. One can hike among the palm trees in the desert, yet easily access alpine forests where you might even find a lot of snow to play in.

(Kim Cox) Octavian Trumbo, left, who wrestled at Boulder City High School, celebrates his title ...
Trumbo wins MMA championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a name for himself in the amateur fighting ranks, Octavian Trumbo, a Boulder City High School class of 2017 graduate, became the lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts Tuff-N-Uff competition Dec. 21.

(John Ballistere) Members of the boys varsity basketball team from Boulder City High School too ...
Holiday tournaments boost players’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in holiday tournaments this past week to stay prepared for the upcoming second-half stretch of the season, both Boulder City High School basketball programs found success on the court during winter break.