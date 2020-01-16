Roundup: BCHS sees success on gridiron

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday , Jan. 13 .

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, seen throwing downfield to a receiver against Moapa Valley on Jan. 7, helped the Lady Eagles pick up a pair of victories.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday, Jan. 13.

Rebounding from their Jan. 7 defeat against Moapa Valley, the Lady Eagles blanked the Bulls 20-0, followed by a 15-6 victory over defending 3A state champion Dragons.

“It was really important for us to bounce back,” senior quarterback Makaela Perkins said. “We lost our confidence after that loss, but we definitely found it again after our last two games and are back in our groove.”

Finding their groove against the Bulls, Perkins connected with senior Erin Taggard for a pair of passing scores and senior Jasmyn Curl ran a score in.

Against the Dragons, Perkins found senior Makena Arboreen in the end zone and senior Emily Rinella ran for a score. Rinella also generated an interception on defense.

“Beating the defending state champs was big for us,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “They are very well coached and physical team. The girls really stepped up.”

Looking to add to their winning streak, the Lady Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Friday, Jan. 17, followed by a road contest at Western on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Bowling

Boulder City High School boys bowling team got back in the win column Tuesday, Jan. 14, defeating The Meadows 1,892-1,649 at Boulder Bowl.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Jamison Kaboli, who bowled a 645. Spencer Torgesen bowled a 527. William Wallace bowled a 407.

The Lady Eagles were defeated 1,374-553. Karsen Jolley bowled a 334 and Everynn Andrade added a score of 209 as the lone bowlers for the girls.

Playing two matches this week, the Eagles will host Western at Boulder Bowl today, Jan. 16, followed by a road contest on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sam’s Town.

Wrestling

Traveling to Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team picked up a huge 48-35 victory over the rival Pirates.

Seniors Ladd Cox (182 pounds), Cade Cowley (170 pounds) and Curtis Brown (138 pounds) all picked up victories via pin fall.

Also picking up pin fall victories against the Pirates were junior Kolton Lee (113 pounds) and sophomores Josh Fotheringham (152 pounds) and Jake Bradshaw (126 pounds).

Traveling to Cedar City, Utah for the Iron Town Duals at Canyon View High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, both Cox and Cowley went an undefeated 8-0 in their weight classes.

Back in action tonight, Jan. 16, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy, followed by a road match at Desert Oasis on Saturday, Jan. 18, and Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.