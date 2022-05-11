Roundup: BCHS hosts final track meet of year

Hosting an end of the season meet Friday , May 6 , Boulder City High School’s boys and girls track and field teams finished near the top half of the pack.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, left, grabs the baton from junior Callie Torgesen during an end of the season meet at home Friday, May 6.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Charles Dodd of Boulder City High School helped the Eagles defeat SLAM Academy 3-0 on Thursday, May 5. The volleyball team entered postseason play as the No. 1 seed.

Finishing fifth out of 15 teams, senior Mary Henderson finished third in the 1600-meter run for the girls, while freshman Ellie Palmer finished fourth in the 3200-meter run.

Junior Ashlynn Phillips finished sixth in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Madison Hammond finished seventh in the 400-meter dash and junior Annalie Porter finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

In jumping events, freshman Emily Olsen finished sixth in the long jump and freshman Noelle Payne finished sixth in the triple jump. Junior Ellie Speaker finished seventh in the high jump.

For the boys, who finished sixth out of 19 teams, sophomore Mason Terrill finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and senior Trevor Hoffman finished fourth in the pole vault.

Placing near the top for the boys, junior James Grace-Madrigal finished fifth in the discus and 12th in the shot put. Junior Brayden Jones placed seventh in the 1600-meter run.

Prepped for regionals on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, the Eagles will travel to Moapa Valley for the competition.

Volleyball

Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed SLAM Academy 3-0 on May 5, ending the regular season on a high note.

Defeating the Bulls 25-12, 25-9, 25-8, senior Kannon Rose led the way with 12 kills and four serving aces, while senior Kenny Rose added six kills and 28 assists.

Defensively, sophomore Roman Rose made seven digs and sophomore Travis Hess blocked three shots.

Finishing the regular season with a 27-6 record, the Eagles open postseason play as the top seed. Their first match was against Chaparral on Wednesday, May 11. Results will appear in next week’s issue.

Golf

With a team score of 847, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team finished second after competing at regionals May 9 and 10 at Palms Golf Club and CasaBlanca Golf Club.

Trailing only Pahrump Valley (774), the Eagles were led by freshman Agustin Acosta, who finished in fifth place with a score of 201 over the two-day stretch.

Finishing in the top half of the 28-man pool, junior Bradley Lawson finished 12th with a score of 212 and junior Kason Jensen finished 14th with a score of 216.

The boys will travel to Pahrump Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 and 18, for the 3A state meet at Mountain Falls.

Swim

Competing in the regional preliminaries at Pavilion Center Pool on Monday, May 9, both Boulder City High School swim programs took the meet by storm.

Winning a pair of events, sophomore Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Junior Josie McClaren placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Junior Tara Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.

For the boys, sophomore Troy Higley placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and sophomore Trent Wakefield placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle.

Freshman Leandre Daniels placed first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Regional finals are set for today, May 12, at Pavilion Center Pool.

